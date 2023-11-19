Paris SX: Jo Shimoda (Honda) made history

With a 1-3-1 result, Japanese HRC works rider Jo Shimoda dominated the SX2 class again on Sunday and took the 'Prince of Paris' title ahead of the two French riders Tom Vialle (KTM) and Anthony Bourdon (Kawasaki).

The 40th edition of Supercross Paris was held in front of a sell-out crowd of 30,000 spectators at the La Defense Arena. Japanese HRC rider Jo Shimoda continued to dominate the SX2 class on Sunday. He took the holeshot in the first and third finals and controlled the race from the front.

In the second SX2 final, Shimoda did not get off to a perfect start and made a mistake in the early stages, which cost him time and positions. At the front, French Red Bull KTM factory rider Tom Vialle appeared to be cruising to his second race win, but his compatriot Anthony Bourdon (Kawasaki) caught Vialle at the end and celebrated his first final win in Paris. Bourdon, who achieved three fourth places on Saturday, improved on Sunday and finished on the podium with a 3-1-3 result.

In the decisive third final, Shimoda once again took the holeshot and won the race ahead of Vialle and Bourdon. The two Frenchmen were tied on 19 points at the end and there was initially confusion on the podium because Vialle was classified in P3. The result was later corrected, the podium places swapped and Vialle was classified as second due to his better third final run.

After Brian Hsu(Fantic) was eliminated after the second final on Saturday, he put in solid performances on Sunday in 8th, 5th and 7th place, finishing the Supercross Paris in 7th place overall in the Princes class.

Jo Shimoda was the first Japanese Supercross rider to win the overall classification in the 40-year history of Supercross Paris.

Results SX2 Paris, Sunday:

1st Jo Shimoda(JAP), Honda, 1-1-3-1-3-1

2nd Tom Vialle (F), KTM, 8-2-1-4-2-2

3rd Anthony Bourdon (F), Kawasaki, 4-4-4-3-1-3

4th Jace Owen (USA), Yamaha, 2-3-2-2-8-6

5th Cullin Park (USA), Honda, 3-5-5-5-7-4

6th Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 5-6-6-6-4-5

7th Brian Hsu (D), Fantic, 6-16-DNS-8-5-7

8th Calvin Fonvieille (F), KTM, 9-7-8-9-6-10