No break for Nico Koch: Supercross in India?

GASGAS rider Nico Koch switched directly from the outdoor season to Supercross. The Braunschweig native would like to compete in India; he proved his good form at the Supercross in Stuttgart.

Nico Koch delivered a remarkable performance in his first year for the Becker Racing Team. The rider from Braunschweig finished the ADAC MX Masters in 6th place overall and in the DM Open he missed out on the title by just a few points, finishing runner-up.

The GASGAS rider did not go into the winter break with this momentum. Quite the opposite - Koch swapped his 450cc motorbike for a quarter-litre machine and began preparing for the upcoming Supercross races. "I got the bike just under four weeks ago," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "During this time, I had three hours of pure riding practice. I quickly got to grips with the bike and felt comfortable. But riding Supercross is a completely different rhythm."

In addition to the German ADAC Supercross series, he also aims to take part in the new 'Indian Supercross League'. "In India, you could apply for an auction pool," explained Nico. "There are now over 100 riders who have registered there. Various teams now have the chance to bid for the riders. We will then drive three races for the respective teams in India."

In addition to Koch, well-known riders such as Cedric Soubeyras, Matt Moss and Greg Aranda have also registered.

At the SX Stuttgart, the 24-year-old showed that he is in very good shape despite short preparation and a new motorbike. On both days, Koch rode straight into the evening programme and also into the final in each case. On Friday evening he saw the black and white chequered flag in sixth place and on Saturday in ninth. Together with Paul Bloy - 9th on Friday and 6th on Saturday - he was the best German in the SX2 class. "The track was really good in Stuttgart. I was also happy with my performance," said a delighted Koch. "Both evenings in the final and even 6th place on Friday. Unfortunately, I slept a bit on Saturday and made too many mistakes."

The Becker Racing rider knows what he still needs to work on for the upcoming Supercross in Dortmund at the beginning of January. Koch was the best German in 2023. He would like to repeat this in 2024. "The most important thing is to reel off consistent laps in the evening programme," he admitted. "I can't make any mistakes. I have to work on the tight corners in particular to get them clean lap after lap. I think that will come with more driving experience."