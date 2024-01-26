Paul Haberland: Separation from the Husqvarna team

Paul Haberland from Erfurt reported from a test track of the Indian team Mohites Racing, which takes part in the international Indian SX championships, and announced his separation from Team Sixtyseven.

Immediately after the presentation of the German Sixtyseven Racing Husqvarna team's rider line-up, Paul Haberland from Erfurt announced the end of the collaboration. Haberland explained on his Instagram channel: "There are things that are difficult for me, but I am someone who accepts this and continues to look ahead to the future. Now it's time to say goodbye, goodbye to a team that has helped me a lot. I wish Team Sixtyseven the best of luck and a successful season."

Haberland reported from a test track in India. Balewadi (India) will host the opening round of the inaugural Indian International Supercross League next weekend.

Haberland published a video from a test track of the 'Mohites Racing' team, which is one of the participating teams in India. He rides a Kawasaki there. In the pre-announcement, the German starter Maximilian Werner is named in the 250 International class. It is not yet officially known whether 'Habi' will be at the start in Balewadi next weekend, but as things stand it is very likely.

Calendar SX League India 2024:

28 Jan - Balewadi, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex,

11. 02. - Ahmedabad, EKA Arena Transstadia

25. 02. - Delhi

Teams and riders are presented on the organiser's website. The French riders Jordi Tixier, Cedric Soubeyras, Charles Lefrancois, Thomas Ramette, Boris Maillard and the American Tyler Bowers are among those taking part. From Germany, Michael Kartenberg (Team BB Racing) and Nico Koch (Reise Motosoprts) will compete in the 450cc class.