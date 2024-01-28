Jordi Tixier (Honda) dominates in Pune, India

Frenchman Jordi Tixier (Honda) won both SX1 finals and the All-Stars final at the first international Supercross in Pune, India. Paul Haberland and Nico Koch finished in the top 10.

An international supercross event took place in India for the first time this weekend. More than 8000 fans celebrated the French winner Jordi Tixier, who competed in India for the BB Racing Honda team, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Thomas Ramette (Kawasaki) missed out on the podium with a 4-4 result. Tixier won both SX1 races and also the All-Star Race, in which the best SX1 riders competed against the best SX2 riders.

Paul Haberland, who competed in India on Kawasaki, finished the day with a 7-5 result, Nico Koch finished P9 in the first race and P6 in the second. Michael Kartenberg finished the day in 11th and 9th place.

Result SX 1 Pune (India):

1st Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 1-1

2nd Matt Moss (AUS), Kawasaki, 3-2

3rd Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 2-3

4th Thomas Ramette (F), Kawasaki, 4-4