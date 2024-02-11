Indian SX League: Germans reach the podium
The second round of the international Indian Supercross League took place this weekend in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, which has a population of 8 million. Nico Koch, who competes in India for the Reise MotoSports team on Kawasaki, finished P3 in the first race behind Thomas Ramette (Kawasaki) and Australian Matt Moss (Kawasaki).
Jordi Tixier and Cedric Soubeyras retired in the first race (presumably after a collision). Soubeyras was unable to compete again after this incident. Tixier finished the second race in second place and won the All Stars race for the best SX1 and Sx2 riders.
German Kawasaki rider Paul Haberland also finished on the podium in the second SX1 final behind Matt Moss (Kawasaki) and Jordi Tixier (Honda).
"It was a tough weekend and my first international podium," explained 'Habi' after the race. "And it was very painful after I made a big mistake in qualifying and crashed pretty badly. But I didn't give up and will never give up. My thanks go to my Indian team Mohite's Racing." Maximilian Werner finished fourth twice in the 250 international class.
Result SX1 Ahmedabad, race 1:
1st Thomas Ramette (F), Kawasaki
2nd Matt Moss (AUS), Kawasaki
3rd Nico Koch (D), Kawasaki
4th Charles Lefrancois (F), Kawasaki
5th Lorenzo Camporese (I), KTM
6th Tyler Bowers (USA), KTM
7th Paul Haberland (D), Kawasaki
8th Anthony Raynard(ZA), KTM
9th Jake Preston (GB), KTM
10th Michael Kartenberg (D), Honda
11th(DNF) Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki
12th (DNF) Jordi Tixier (F), Honda
Result SX1 Ahmedabad, heat 2:
1st Matt Moss (AUS), Kawasaki
2nd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda
3rd Paul Haberland (D), Kawasaki
4th Lorenzo Camporese (I), KTM
5th Thomas Ramette (F), Kawasaki
6th Charles Lefrancois (F), Kawasaki
7th Nico Koch (D), Kawasaki
8th Tyler Bowers (USA), KTM
9th Anthony Raynard(ZA), KTM
10th Jake Preston (GB), KTM
11th Michael Kartenberg (D), Honda
12th (DNS) Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki
All Stars result:
1st Jordi Tixier (F), Honda
2nd Reid Taylor (AUS), Kawasaki
3rd Charles Lefrancois (F), Kawasaki
4th Matt Moss (AUS), Kawasaki
5th Nico Koch (D), Kawasaki
6th Lorenzo Camporese (I), KTM