Indian SX League: Germans reach the podium

At the second round of the Indian International Supercross Championships in the megacity of Ahmedabad, both Nico Koch and Paul Haberland finished on the podium.

The second round of the international Indian Supercross League took place this weekend in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, which has a population of 8 million. Nico Koch, who competes in India for the Reise MotoSports team on Kawasaki, finished P3 in the first race behind Thomas Ramette (Kawasaki) and Australian Matt Moss (Kawasaki).

Jordi Tixier and Cedric Soubeyras retired in the first race (presumably after a collision). Soubeyras was unable to compete again after this incident. Tixier finished the second race in second place and won the All Stars race for the best SX1 and Sx2 riders.

German Kawasaki rider Paul Haberland also finished on the podium in the second SX1 final behind Matt Moss (Kawasaki) and Jordi Tixier (Honda).

"It was a tough weekend and my first international podium," explained 'Habi' after the race. "And it was very painful after I made a big mistake in qualifying and crashed pretty badly. But I didn't give up and will never give up. My thanks go to my Indian team Mohite's Racing." Maximilian Werner finished fourth twice in the 250 international class.

Result SX1 Ahmedabad, race 1:

1st Thomas Ramette (F), Kawasaki

2nd Matt Moss (AUS), Kawasaki

3rd Nico Koch (D), Kawasaki

4th Charles Lefrancois (F), Kawasaki

5th Lorenzo Camporese (I), KTM

6th Tyler Bowers (USA), KTM

7th Paul Haberland (D), Kawasaki

8th Anthony Raynard(ZA), KTM

9th Jake Preston (GB), KTM

10th Michael Kartenberg (D), Honda

11th(DNF) Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki

12th (DNF) Jordi Tixier (F), Honda

Result SX1 Ahmedabad, heat 2:

1st Matt Moss (AUS), Kawasaki

2nd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda

3rd Paul Haberland (D), Kawasaki

4th Lorenzo Camporese (I), KTM

5th Thomas Ramette (F), Kawasaki

6th Charles Lefrancois (F), Kawasaki

7th Nico Koch (D), Kawasaki

8th Tyler Bowers (USA), KTM

9th Anthony Raynard(ZA), KTM

10th Jake Preston (GB), KTM

11th Michael Kartenberg (D), Honda

12th (DNS) Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki

All Stars result:

1st Jordi Tixier (F), Honda

2nd Reid Taylor (AUS), Kawasaki

3rd Charles Lefrancois (F), Kawasaki

4th Matt Moss (AUS), Kawasaki

5th Nico Koch (D), Kawasaki

6th Lorenzo Camporese (I), KTM