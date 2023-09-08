SX Global: New investors for the Supercross World Championship

With the sale to a new group of investors, series marketer Global SX is hoping for a new start for the Supercross World Championship. Adam Bailey was able to win two more businessmen as investors.

SX Global, the organiser of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced the sale of the marketing rights to an investment group. Businessmen Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori are joining as investors.

Louis-Dreyfus is a French businessman who bought a majority stake in Championship club Sunderland A.F.C. at the age of 23. "We want to develop WSX into a world-renowned championship and we recognise the need for immediate short-term changes to secure the future of the championship. There is a lot to do, but we are looking forward to the challenge."

Juan Sartori is also a businessman. He is from Uruguay. Along with Louis-Dreyfus, he is co-owner of Sunderland A.F.C. and founder of the private investment firm Union-Group. He also acts as a board member and vice president of French football club AS Monaco.

"I am delighted to be part of this new beginning for SX Global and to establish the FIM World Supercross Championship," said Sartori. "Supercross is an incredible spectacle with huge potential. I'm looking forward to the tasks ahead to develop the sport and bring more fans to it in new places around the world."

Adam Bailey is one of the founders of SX Global. He acted as a manager in the motocross and supercross industry. He began his career as a competitive athlete before founding several companies in athlete management, sports marketing and event promotion. He also co-founded the AUS-X Open, Australia's largest supercross event.

With the support of the new group of investors, Bailey hopes to make the World Supercross Championship a success. "We share a vision for the championship. Their experience and business acumen will be critical in opening the next chapter of WSX," Bailey said.

Details about other dates are not known at the moment. Only the races in Sungapur (30 September), Abu Dhabi (4 November) and Melbourne (24-25 November) appear fixed on the calendar.