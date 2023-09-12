Official: No WSX Germany GP

What had already become clear in recent weeks is now official: There will be no German Grand Prix of the Supercross World Championship this year. The races in Singapore and Canada will also be cancelled.

FIM and WSX series marketer SX Global released a new calendar today. The WSX events in Singapore, Germany and Canada have been dropped. The races in Yas Island (Abu Dhabi, 4 November) and Melbourne (Australia, 24-25 November) are to take place as planned.

Adam Bailey, CEO of SX Global said, "Singapore, Germany and Canada remain key growth markets for WSX and we intend to have a presence in each of these markets in the future. 2023 should be WSX's first foray. However, we want to ensure that we do absolute justice to each of these markets. We want to provide the highest level of service and ensure that every WSX event is a fantastic and memorable experience. The recent change of ownership has created logistical challenges that are difficult to overcome within a few weeks. That's why we'll be focusing on the WSX events in Abu Dhabi and Melbourne."

Fans who already have tickets for the Singapore event will be refunded their purchase price.

2023 Calendar (as at 12/09/2023):

04/11/2023 - Yas Island (Abu Dhabi).

24-25.11.2023 - Melbourne (Australia)