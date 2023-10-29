This is the track in Abu Dhabi

The second round of the Supercross World Championship will take place in Abu Dhabi next weekend. The track layout has some special features. Part of the course is located outside the hall.

The second round of the FIM Supercross World Championship will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on 4 November, with Ken Roczen(Suzuki) competing as defending champion and championship leader.

The track layout in Abu Dhabi has some special features: One section of the track is located outside the arena. In addition to double and triple jumps, there is a washboard section and split lanes.

After the first event in Birmingham, Roczen leads the championship by 7 points.

World Championship standings after round 1:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 69

2nd Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 62,(-7)

3rd Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 53,(-16)

4th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 52, (-17)

5th Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 51, (-18)

6th Kyle Chisholm (USA), Suzuki, 43,(-26)

7th Justin Brayton (USA), Honda, 41, (-28)

8th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 39,(-30)

9th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 36, (-33)

10th Kevin Moranz (USA), Honda, 33, (-36)