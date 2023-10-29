This is the track in Abu Dhabi
The second round of the FIM Supercross World Championship will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on 4 November, with Ken Roczen(Suzuki) competing as defending champion and championship leader.
The track layout in Abu Dhabi has some special features: One section of the track is located outside the arena. In addition to double and triple jumps, there is a washboard section and split lanes.
After the first event in Birmingham, Roczen leads the championship by 7 points.
World Championship standings after round 1:
1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 69
2nd Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 62,(-7)
3rd Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 53,(-16)
4th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 52, (-17)
5th Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 51, (-18)
6th Kyle Chisholm (USA), Suzuki, 43,(-26)
7th Justin Brayton (USA), Honda, 41, (-28)
8th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 39,(-30)
9th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 36, (-33)
10th Kevin Moranz (USA), Honda, 33, (-36)