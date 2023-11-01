WSX in Abu Dhabi: Schedule and Livestream

Next Saturday (4 November), the second round of the FIM Supercross World Championship will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Ken Roczen (Suzuki) will travel to the event as defending champion and championship leader.

The second round of the FIM Supercross World Championship will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (4 November), with Ken Roczen(Suzuki) competing as the defending champion and championship leader.

The practice sessions are to be free to watch via the wsxchampionship.com portal. The races are announced on the paid portal DAZN.com. The monthly subscription to DAZN Worls costs 9.99.

Schedule WSX Abu Dhabi:

13:00 - Opening

13:57 - SX2 Race 1 & Race 2

14:10 - Junior 85cc / 65cc Heat

14:20 - WSX Heat 1 & Heat 2

14:46 - SX2 heat 3

15:07 - WSX Heat 3

After the first event in Birmingham, Roczen leads the championship by 7 points.

World Championship standings after round 1:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 69

2nd Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 62,(-7)

3rd Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 53,(-16)

4th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 52, (-17)

5th Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 51, (-18)

6th Kyle Chisholm (USA), Suzuki, 43,(-26)

7th Justin Brayton (USA), Honda, 41, (-28)

8th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 39,(-30)

9th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 36, (-33)

10th Kevin Moranz (USA), Honda, 33, (-36)