Ken Roczen (Suzuki) in Abu Dhabi: "I'm impressed".

After German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen arrived in Abu Dhabi for the second round of the Supercross World Championship, he showed his enthusiasm for the facility and presented his fashion collection at the same time.

Ken Roczen has arrived in Abu Dhabi, where the second round of the FIM Supercross World Championship will be held on Saturday. The defending champion was thrilled with the venue: "It's definitely different," he explained when he arrived at the Ethiat Arena.

The architecture of the arena resembles a cut gemstone. It has a capacity of 18,000 visitors, is located in the immediate vicinity of the Formula 1 track and is right next to the marina. "Everything is so high quality and clean," the German explained. "It's my first time here and the people are incredibly nice. This track is undoubtedly something very special. It's right next to the marina and next to the Formula 1 track."

Roczen also unveiled his own 'Off Season Vibes Collection' on his website kenroczen.com after arriving in Abu Dhabi.

"This year brought big changes for me and looking back it was honestly one of the best seasons of my career. We had a great off-season and now it's time to get back to work. The idea behind the design is just to feel good and have the attitude of living life to the fullest while putting dirtbikes at the centre of it."