Ken Roczen (Suzuki) in Abu Dhabi: Little chance of overtaking

Ken Roczen started the Abu Dhabi event of the World Supercross Championship series (WSX) on Saturday according to plan, but his enthusiasm was gone in one fell swoop.

The German Ken Roczen (29) is the absolute superstar of the WSX series, which is currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, where an artificial course has been created in the impressive Ethihad Arena. The Supercross World Championship track on Yas Island is comparable to those in German halls such as Stuttgart or Chemnitz, i.e. rather narrow by US standards, which Ken Roczen also had to realise. The German's initial enthusiasm seems to have faded a little. Riders like Greg Aranda also shared the German's opinion.

The ground in the air-conditioned arena is made of damp sand - which is also unusual for all the riders. Striking: The passage with the exit from the hall into the open air is extremely narrow and almost causes a traffic jam during the races. What's more: In the open air, the dried sand then turns into real desert sand, which is very dusty. The change in light and shade is also a hurdle.

On the sporting side: Roczen finished the first qualifying session on his HEP-Suzuki with the best time in 33.7 seconds. Dean Wilson (33.9) and Greg Aranda (34.1) came closest to the German. Roczen's best US mate Justin Brayton followed in P4 ahead of Vince Friese.

Roczen was soon annoyed later on, however, because after a bad start in the first heat he barely made any progress for over eight minutes - he finished the heat in 7th place. The narrow course was to blame, which also offers significantly faster riders few opportunities to overtake.

As could hardly be expected otherwise, spectator interest in the Emirate is rather limited for the time being, despite good organisation. There is a yawning emptiness in the stands. The participants can probably expect a ghost race like in the Corona era.