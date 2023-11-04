WSX in Abu Dhabi: P4 for Ken Roczen in pain

After a heavy crash shortly before the finish of the first WSX final in Abu Dhabi, Ken Roczen (Suzuki) had to continue riding in severe pain and ended the day with a victory in the 3rd final.

The track in the Ethiat Arena in Abu Dhabi was extremely narrow. The races were similar to events we know from the cramped exhibition halls in Chemnitz. The starting gate consisted of just 10 gates. This meant that the riders had to start from two rows at the start.

HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen did not have a good Superpole on the narrow course and had to start from the second row. On the first lap of the first final, he got stuck in traffic and had to roll up the field from the very back. The first few laps were already chaotic. Several riders crashed, yellow flags were waved and even the red cross flag was shown, but many riders continued to jump over the tight hills. There was no penalty. It was impossible to penalise all offences in this situation, so the officials allowed the race to continue. Justin Brayton and Aaron Tanti were among the casualties. The race day was over for them.

Roczen caught up very quickly despite the initial problems. He was by far the fastest rider on the track. Vince Friese (Honda) and Dean Wilson battled it out at the front and Honda rider Friese once again lived up to his reputation as a trackside Rambo. He attacked Wilson so hard in a left-hand bend that the Briton went down hard. At the end of the race, Roczen only had Friese in front of him, but he was constantly crossing the track and spreading out. Roczen had previously seen the attack on Wilson from close up and naturally did not want to become the victim of an unsportsmanlike action himself. He showed his front wheel several times, but just couldn't find a way past the American. In the last corner before the finish, Roczen launched another attack, but slipped over the front wheel and went down hard. He had obviously injured his foot and limped back to his Suzuki, but was able to get back on after a while and salvage what was still salvageable in this situation in P14.

Friese won the first race, but was penalised P3 for unsportsmanlike riding, so that Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) was classified as the winner. Wilson later commented on Friese's action as follows: "He [Friese] just has a dirty style. Of course, everyone wants to win here, but to keep hitting the other riders is unacceptable."

Roczen went into the second run in a bad way. He was barely able to put his leg down in the corners, but gritted his teeth and fought his way back up from the back of the midfield to the very front. He was able to make up a lot of ground again and again in the whoops. Dean Wilson also fought hard against Friese this time and won the second final. Roczen found himself right behind Friese again after his chase to catch up and again he was unable to find a way past on the extremely narrow track and had to settle for P3, even though he was clearly the faster rider.

It was only in the third final that Roczen took a well-deserved race win. But due to his problems in the first race, he missed the podium in P4 at the end of the day. Overall winner was Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) with a 1-4-2 result ahead of Dean Wilson (6-1-3) and Vince Friese (3-2-6). With this victory, Savatgy took the world championship lead ahead of Ken Roczen. However, Roczenis only 5 points behind P2.

Results of World Championship Round 2, Abu Dhabi, SX1:

1st Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 1-4-2

2nd Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 6-1-3

3rd Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 3-2-6

4th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 14-3-1

5th Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 2-6-5

6th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 16-5-4

7th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 7-8-12

8th Kyle Chisholm (USA), Suzuki, 11-12-7

9th Thomas Ramette (F), Yamaha, 5-17-8

10th Phil Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 9-7-14

World Championship standings after round 2:

1st Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 127

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 122,(-5)

3. Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 111, (-16)

4th Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 110,(-17)

5th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 76, (-51)

7th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 75, (-52)

8th Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 74, (-53)

9th Kevin Moranz (USA), Honda, 62, (-65)

10th Josh Hill (USA), Yamaha, 57, (-70)

With a 3-1-1 result, Brit Max Anstie (Honda) won the overall standings in the SX2 class and took the lead in the World Championship.

Results of World Championship Round 2, Abu Dhabi, SX2:

1st Max Anstie (GB), Honda, 3-1-1

2. Cris Blose (USA), Honda, 1-3-3

3rd Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 2-9-2

SX2 championship standings after round 1:

1st Max Anstie (GB), Honda, 140

2nd Shane McElrath (USA), Yamaha, 108,(-32)

3rd Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 97(-43)