Ken Roczen (Suzuki): "There is a damn limit"

Supercross star Ken Roczen experienced a painful day of racing at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and was plagued by severe jet lag at the Supercross World Championship.

Race day at the WSX in Abu Dhabi brought numerous curiosities for Ken Roczen. After a botched qualifying session, the German had to start from row 2 because the gate only offered ten starting positions. This was an almost irreparable disadvantage on the narrow track.

Vince Friese, not normally a challenger for the Thuringian, became Roczen's fearsome opponent on the narrow Arenacross-style track. When Roczen went down while attacking Friese in a right-hand bend in the first race, touched a bale of straw and the bike fell on top of him, he suffered severe bruising on the inside of his right foot and on his instep.

The foot was already partially blue and very swollen on Saturday evening. With this handicap, KR94 nevertheless fought his way to victory and third place in the remaining two races, but his handicap was jet lag right from the start.

"I've never been so tired in my life," moaned the 29-year-old. "The third day is always the worst. I was so tired that I went to the hotel and took a nap. I then almost missed the opening. I was stressed and clearly felt the worst of all the overseas races this time."

"My heat race was pretty bad. But then I showed some good manoeuvres in the first race," added Roczen. Then came the crash on Friese's rear wheel on the last lap. "My leg got pinched and then swelled up in my boot. It was tough to even start again in the second race. I took tablets, which helped a bit. Before the last run, I shouted under my helmet at the start to get the adrenaline pumping again. I ended up having the most fun and finally had a clear piste. But after the first start, with riders and bikes crashing everywhere, I thought I had to get out of there somehow. It had nothing to do with a real supercross."

Roczen commented on Friese's riding style: "I wasn't complaining. But when you hear how angry people are with Friese... Okay, I'm not against close fights and handlebar-to-handlebar duels. But at a certain point there's a bloody limit. I was able to stay out of it pretty well, but I've never seen so many wild, tight situations - bodies lying around left and right and bikes flying around."

After the mixed evening, Roczen immediately boarded the flight back to the USA. He is now five points behind US rider Joe Savatgy in the WSX standings. The former Kawasaki USA factory rider was able to quietly take the lead in the World Championship with 1st, 4th and 2nd place.

The final round of the series takes place at the end of November in Melbourne, Australia. Before that, Roczen is still involved in the Supercross in Paris on 18 November.