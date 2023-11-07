The injured foot of Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

The spectators were left breathless when Ken Roczen crashed in the last corner before the finish in the first final in Abu Dhabi and limped off the track. The German struggled with jet lag throughout the day. Overtaking on such a tight track as in Abu Dhabi was difficult, but during the race his brilliant racing instincts came to the fore again and he fought for victory in the final laps against Vince Friese, who, however, had cleared Dean Wilson beforehand and in front of Roczen 's eyes. Roczen crashed on his last attack before the finish line and it was initially unclear whether he would be able to contest the other two final runs at all after he rolled across the finish line in P14.

He gritted his teeth and then rode the two final races and even won the last race. Fortunately, he didn't suffer any fractures or ligament injuries. However, his right foot has become very swollen and blue in colour. Roczen flew back to the USA after the race, where he has now taken a short break. "I will try to start riding again tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," explained the father of two. "Then we should be back in business."

Roczen has lost the championship lead for the time being as a result of his crash. But his chances of successfully defending his title remain intact with a 5-point deficit ahead of the final event on 24-25 November in Melbourne (Australia).

Results World Championship Round 2, Abu Dhabi, SX1:

1st Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 1-4-2

2nd Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 6-1-3

3rd Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 3-2-6

4th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 14-3-1

5th Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 2-6-5

6th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 16-5-4

7th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 7-8-12

8th Kyle Chisholm (USA), Suzuki, 11-12-7

9th Thomas Ramette (F), Yamaha, 5-17-8

10th Phil Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 9-7-14

World Championship standings after round 2:

1st Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 127

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 122,(-5)

3. Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 111, (-16)

4th Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 110,(-17)

5th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 76, (-51)

7th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 75, (-52)

8th Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 74, (-53)

9th Kevin Moranz (USA), Honda, 62, (-65)

10th Josh Hill (USA), Yamaha, 57, (-70)