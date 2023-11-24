Preview: Supercross World Championship final in Melbourne
This weekend, the final of the 2023 FIM Supercross World Championship will take place at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne (Australia).
Due to the 11-hour time difference, the races on Friday and Saturday will be broadcast in the morning hours CET via the paid subscription portal DAZN.com.
Defending champion Ken Roczen is 5 points behind Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) after the second round of the World Championship in Abu Dhabi.
World Championship standings after Round 2:
1st Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 127
2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 122,(-5)
3. Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 111, (-16)
4th Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 108, (-19)
SX2 championship standings:
1st Max Anstie (GB), Honda, 140
2nd Shane McElrath (USA), Yamaha, 108, (-32)
3rd Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 97(-43)