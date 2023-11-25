Ken Roczen (Suzuki) is Supercross World Champion

HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen was able to defend his world title from last year at the season finale of the Supercross World Championship. After the second round of the World Championship in Abu Dhabi, the German initially dropped back to P2 behind Joey Savatgy and first had to make up his 5-point deficit. The Australian event did not start according to plan, as Roczen had to switch to the replacement bike after problems with his race bike.

However, the rider from Thuringia was unfazed by this and set the fastest time in qualifying with a lap time of 46.440 seconds. For the Superpole lap, he lowered his own best time to 46.080 seconds and once again set the fastest time.

This meant that Roczen was able to start from pole position, but after the start of the first race he found himself in P3 behind Vince Friese (Honda) and his closest rival in the world championship battle, Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki). With clever manoeuvres, Roczen was able to work his way forward and win the first final ahead of Mitchell Oldenburg (Honda) and Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki).

After the first final, Roczen and Savatgy were tied at the top of the standings. The world championship decision had to be made in the following two finals. Friese collided with Savatgy in the first corner after the start of the second race, while Roczen quickly took the lead and was able to control the field from the front. Greg Aranda finished in a surprisingly good second place. Friese struggled with a rear wheel problem (which he presumably suffered in the starting collision) and dropped back to P12, while the unfortunate world championship contender Savatgy was unable to get past P10 in this race after problems in the first corner. This left Roczen in the lead ahead of the decisive third final.

Neither Roczen nor Savatgy got out of the starting gate well in the third race, but the German fought his way past Savatgy to take third place, while Colt Nicholls (Kawasaki) ended the season with a race win at the front. Roczen was tactically clever in P3 behind Nichols and Wilson and took this result across the finish line. This made him the winner of the day and FIM World Champion of 2023!

"We put in a lot of work and it paid off in the end," explained the German. "We had to deal with a few difficulties here, but we gave it our all and won the championship in the end."

Results SX World Championship Melbourne:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 1-1-3, 71 points

2. Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 2-3-5, 59 points

3rd Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 5-4-2, 56 points

4th Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 3-10-4, 49 points

5th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 16-2-6, 42 points

6th Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 4-12-7, 41 points

7th Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 6-7-10, 40 points

8th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 15-13-1, 39 points

9th Justin Brayton (USA), Honda, 7-6-15, 35 points

5th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 10-9-8, 34 points

World Championship final standings:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 193

2nd Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 176,(-17)

3rd Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 167, (-26)

4th Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 149, (-44)

5th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 122, (-71)

6th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 117, (-76)