Max Anstie (Honda) is SX2 champion

With victories in all 3 final races, Brit Max Anstie won the final of the SX2 Supercross World Championship in Melbourne (Australia), while defending champion Shane McElrath (Yamaha) was dogged by bad luck.

In the end, it was a sure thing for Max Anstie: with victories in all 3 final races, the Briton secured the FIM World Championship title in the SX2 category at the season finale of the Supercross World Championship at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. He had already secured the title in the Australian championship on Friday.

Anstie' s title rival Shane McElrath retired in the very first race after pulling an advertising banner into his rear wheel. Anstie won the race and after McElrath 's retirement it was initially unclear whether he had already won the title. He kept his concentration and catapulted himself to a holeshot and race win in the second final, thus finalising his title win. Anstie lined up for the last final as world champion and won again.

"It's great to be the first British World Champion in Supercross," said Anstie after the race. "After everything we've been through, the good days make up for the bad days. I've wanted one of these FIM gold medals for a long time."

Result SX2 Melbourne:

1st Max Anstie (GB), Honda, 1-1-1, 76 points

2nd Cole Thomson(CAN), Yamaha, 5-2-2, 60 points

3rd Luke Clout (AUS), Yamaha, 2-4-3, 60 points

4th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 3-11-6, 45 points

...

9th Shane McElrath (USA), Yamaha, DNF-3-11, 32 points

SX2 World Championship final standings:

1st Max Anstie (GB), Honda, 216 points

2nd Shane McElrath (USA), Yamaha, 140 points

3rd Luke Clout (USA), Yamaha, 127 points

4th Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 122 points