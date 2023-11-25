Vince Friese (Honda/P6) once again causes discussion

Vince Friese also attracted attention at the WSX season finale in Melbourne with dangerous attacks and destroyed the title chances of Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki). He even got his revenge in the pre-race.

Vince Fiese was once again a talking point at the WSX season finale in Melbourne. The American had already attracted attention at the previous event in Abu Dhabi for his unsportsmanlike behaviour and was penalised for dangerous riding after he knocked Dean Wilson off his bike. In Abu Dhabi, he also got into a fight with Ken Roczen, causing the latter to back off as a precaution.

At the season finale in Melbourne, Friese saw himself attacked by a block pass in the first run-up and was overtaken by Dylan Wills. Wills went at it hard, but that was too much for the American, who is also known as a piste rambo at home. Friese got the better of the Australian and pushed him completely off the track in a right-hand bend, sending him crashing over the wall to the ground. This clearly recognisable act of revenge has (so far) gone unpunished.

Before the second SX1 final, Joey Savatgy and Ken Roczen were tied at the top on points. Savatgy took the lead after the start, but Friese once again lived up to his dubious reputation: with a kamikaze move, he cut inside and rode right in front of the leading Savatgy' s front wheel. Savatgy crashed and had to roll up the field from behind. This destroyed Savatgy's hitherto intact title chances.

"I can't say whether it was just bad luck and I haven't seen the videos yet, but it's always the same people who attract attention with such actions," said the disappointed Savatgy after the race. "But I also realised before the race that it would be very difficult to beat Kenny, because he's in really good form at the moment." Savatgy finished second in the final standings.

Results SX World Championship Melbourne:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 1-1-3, 71 points

2nd Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 2-3-5, 59 points

3rd Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 5-4-2, 56 points

4th Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 3-10-4, 49 points

5th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 16-2-6, 42 points

6th Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 4-12-7, 41 points

7th Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 6-7-10, 40 points

8th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 15-13-1, 39 points

9th Justin Brayton (USA), Honda, 7-6-15, 35 points

5th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 10-9-8, 34 points

World Championship final standings:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 193

2nd Joey Savatgy (USA), Kawasaki, 176,(-17)

3rd Dean Wilson (GB), Honda, 167, (-26)

4th Vince Friese (USA), Honda, 149, (-44)

5th Justin Hill (USA), Kawasaki, 122, (-71)

6th Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha, 117, (-76)