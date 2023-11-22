SuperEnduro World Championship: Lettenbichler attacks giant Bolt

When the SuperEnduro World Championship kicks off next Saturday in Lievin in north-east France, everyone will be hoping for a continuation of the long-running duel between Manuel Lettenbichler and Billy Bolt. The Bavarian in the service of Team Red Bull KTM is now a two-time Hard Enduro World Champion and has won all six events this year. His British rival from Team Husqvarna Factory Racing was the first Hard Enduro champion in 2021 and has been considered almost unbeatable in SuperEnduro for four years.

After Lettenbichler last competed in the SuperEnduro at the end of 2021, although he has now returned to the most compact form of hard enduro racing, partly due to injury and partly of his own volition, having given up the indoor spectacles with mass starts and artificial obstacles in recent winters.

The 2016 Junior World Champion was recently Bolt's equal, so SuperEnduro fans are hoping that he will finally be a real competitor to the previous dominator of the scene. In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Lettenbichler played it down: "Let's see. That's his speciality and he's really good at it. If it works out, why not. But I think it will be difficult to knock the SuperEnduro king off his throne."

Lettenbichler will by no means surrender without a fight. "Of course I want to do my best and see where I end up," emphasised the KTM ace. "I haven't ridden SuperEnduro for a long time, but before my injury I finished second and was able to fight a bit with Billy. So I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes. Jonny Walker is also motivated and in a good mood. And Mitch Brightmore is coming into the Prestige class as last year's SuperEnduro Junior World Champion. There are quite a few good riders at the start again."

'Mani' is particularly looking forward to his home race at the SuperEnduro Grand Prix Germany on 6 January 2024 in Riesa: "It's cool to have a SuperEnduro World Championship round in Germany too. I was there last year, just doing a merchandising stand and collecting money for a good cause. It was still a great experience for me. Now I'm curious to see what it will be like when I'm at the start again. I'm sure it will be great."

Billy Bolt is naturally also full of anticipation for the new indoor season: "The hard enduro went well for me, but now I'm ready to go back indoors. As a three-time world champion, I have a bit of extra pressure, but at the same time that means I'm pretty good at it. I have a good technical base and my experience helps me to look for different lines and read the track well. At the same time, I'm quite aggressive and can react well to different situations. As the other riders are improving, I also need to keep improving. I've been training hard and working a lot with the team and on the bike to make sure I can give my best in the new season."

For the first time, Bolt will also have a home race as part of the SuperEnduro World Championship. "The fact that the last round is taking place in Newcastle is obviously very special for me," said the Englishman. "I grew up just a few kilometres from the stadium, so it will be a real home game for me. I hope I can celebrate my fourth SuperEnduro World Championship title with the British fans."

While another German will be competing in the top Prestige class with Tim Apolle from Billroda in Saxony-Anhalt, who has steeled himself in US enduro cross, Black-Red-Gold has a hot iron in the fire in the Junior World Championship class with Milan Schmüser from northern Germany (third in the World Championship in 2022 and 2023).

The 2023/2024 season comprises seven races. The season opener next Saturday, 25 November, in Lievin, France(LIVE STREAM) will be followed by another race this year on 9 December in Krakow, Poland.

The new year will get off to its usual brilliant start for German fans with the SuperEnduro in Riesa on Saturday, 6 January. This will be followed by the races in Cluj (Romania) (20 January), Budapest (Hungary) (3 February) and Sofia (Bulgaria) (24 February). The final in Newcastle mentioned by Bolt will take place on 2 March.

There will be a premiere at the season opener: After six-time SuperEnduro World Champion Taddy Blazusiak was unable to agree a contract extension with his last employer GASGAS, he will be racing an electric bike for the first time at a SuperEnduro World Championship round in the Prestige class on Saturday with a Stark Future.