SuperEnduro World Championship: Bolt top, Letti needs to catch up

After Manuel Lettenbichler's perfect triumph at the 2023 Hard Enduro World Championship, fans were hoping that the KTM factory rider would be able to at least upset three-time world champion Billy Bolt on his comeback indoors. However, this was not the case at the start of the 2023/2024 SuperEnduro World Championship in Lievin in north-east France. The British Husqvarna works rider carried on as he has done so often over the past three seasons: With victories in all points-scoring sessions, in other words another smooth sweep.

Manuel Lettenbichler was SuperEnduro World Junior Champion in 2016 and last raced in this series in 2021. Back then, he was pretty much on a par with Bolt, but now hard enduro is exactly his thing, which he impressively demonstrated by winning six out of a possible six races in 2023 and successfully defending his title. This winter, he complied with the wishes of his employer KTM and returned to the hall.

As the fastest rider in both practice runs, Bolt initially won Superpole in the main event and thus secured the first three world championship points of the new season in the top Prestige category. In the three heats over six minutes plus one lap, he was also in a class of his own and relegated the runner-up in the US Endurocross Championship, his compatriot Jonny Walker, to second place. The dominator initially had a lead of over 20 seconds on the Beta rider and then more than 13 and 14 seconds respectively. William Hoare completed the all-British podium with 5th, 4th and 3rd place.

"That was a good night. I was perhaps still a little rusty, but I'm very happy with the win. After the end of the Hard Enduro World Championship there wasn't much time to prepare for SuperEnduro. But I obviously made good use of my time in Spain," Bolt told SPEEDWEEK.com after devoting a lot of time to the fans who had made their way onto the track at the end of the event.

By saying that he felt better every time he went out and that he would continue to intensify his training, which was too short for his taste, it sounded like a threat. "I want to be even stronger and more confident in Poland (second race on 9 December - the author)," he added.

Behind Poland's Dominik Olszowy and Spain's Alfredo Gomez Cantero, Lettenbichler only finished sixth overall as a result of some injury-inducing drops: "I made too many mistakes and didn't ride cleanly. I had to fight with the bike and was perhaps a little too friendly in the position battles. So that's okay. You just can't change that."

When asked where he sees himself in the remaining races, the Bavarian said: "Podium? If that works out, it would obviously be nice. I'll do my best, but the guys are really fast. But you also have to bear in mind that many riders have specialised in SuperEnduro and don't do anything else - for example in the USA. My focus was different."

After the end of the Hard Enduro World Championship, there were three weeks until the SuperEnduro season opener. "I took a week off because I needed it. If someone can prepare for three months, that's obviously something completely different. But I can't change it. I'm a little bit disappointed, but that's part of the sport. However, I think that the podium should be in the cards for me again. Poland is a new track and a new race, let's see," said Letti, looking ahead.

Tim Apolle from Finne in Saxony-Anhalt was happy with heat positions 11, 7 and 10 as well as 10th place overall.

In the junior class, Israeli Suff Sella also won all three heats and took the British rider Ashley Brightmore and Hungarian Roland Liszka onto the podium. Milan Schmüser from Tensfeld finished fourth.

Prestige World Championship standings after 1 of 7 heats:

1st Billy Bolt (GB), Husqvarna, 63 points

2nd Jonny Walker (GB), Beta, 53 (-10)

3rd William Hoare (GB), Beta, 39 (-24)

4th Dominik Olszowy (PL), Rieju, 35 (-28)

5th Alfredo Gomez (E), Rieju, 34 (-29)

6th Manuel Lettenbichler (D), KTM, 32 (-31)

7th Mitchell Brightmore (GB), GASGAS, 25 (-38)

8th Diogo Vieira (P), GASGAS, 24 (-39)

9th Norbert Zsigovits (H), KTM, 24 (-39)

10th Tim Apolle (D), Beta, 21 (-42)