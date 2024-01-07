Riesa: Walker gave Billy Bolt his next GP victory

The winner of the third SuperEnduro World Championship round of the 2023/2024 season is once again Billy Bolt. The British Husqvarna rider won two out of three heats and finished second once, taking his 15th GP win in a row. However, the way the race day in Riesa, Saxony, went, he would normally only have finished second three times and therefore also second in the daily standings. But first things first.

In qualifying on Saturday afternoon, Bolt jumped too short once and crashed spectacularly. He banged his left knee so badly that he toyed with the idea of skipping the main event. In the end, he decided to contest the Superpole first, but after finishing second behind his long-time rival and compatriot Jonny Walker (Beta), he finally rolled up to the starting gate for the heats.

He initially led in the first heat, but Walker was faster over the distance and edged out Bolt. However, shortly before the end of the mandatory six-minute plus one lap distance, the Beta pilot got stuck on a stone and bent his foot brake lever, which was unusable from then on. As a result, his lap times deteriorated and Bolt overtook him to take the win.

In the middle heat, which was started with the "reverse grid", Walker rushed to the front faster than Bolt. Again he drove towards a safe victory and again the winner was Billy Bolt. This time, Walker had an unnecessary "hang-up" at an obstacle while in the lead, personally handing Bolt the heat win on a silver platter.

Walker took an early lead in the third heat, but Bolt caught up again in the final phase. Although second place would have been enough for him to win the next heat, the three-time world champion risked everything and promptly stumbled. As a result, Walker still managed to win at least one race.

However, Billy Bolt once again stood on the top step of the podium in the end, saying later: "Standing on the top step of the podium tonight is beyond my expectations. It was a difficult track, but I tried to drive as patiently as I could. Winning the first race was great and gave me the motivation to keep pushing in every race. Winning two out of three races and taking the overall win is great for the championship. The plan now is to have a check-up and be ready for the fourth race in Romania."

When asked about his unbridled will to win in the third heat, despite the circumstances, he told SPEEDWEEK.com: "I'm fighting for the world championship, so every point can be important in the end. I felt strong enough at that moment to give it a go. I always want to win. Now the evening is over and I'll go to sleep very quickly, because it was a hard piece of work. But with the result, it was worth the effort."

Runner-up Jonny Walker concluded: "I felt good and had good pace. But I was always pretty tired at the end of the race and just made a few too many mistakes. The evening could have been very good, but all in all it was shit. It's not good to finish second when you could have finished first. In the end, though, I'm glad that I was able to keep up with Billy again and annoy him a little. But I have to say that Billy has a real factory bike and it's pretty well tested. I only have a standard bike. But that's my problem. Overall, though, I'm happy with my situation."

Manuel Lettenbichler finished third on the day, finally making it onto the podium for the first time in the third race after his SuperEnduro comeback, in which he switched from the four-stroke to the two-stroke KTM he was familiar with from Hard Enduro. Nevertheless, he was quite upset after his heat places 4, 3 and 5, which he explained as follows: "The result is good, but I'm not satisfied with the way I rode. I simply made too many mistakes myself, but it was also partly down to over-motivated rivals. But I don't want to comment on that any further."

Nevertheless, the Bavarian from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team was delighted with his home race. "The atmosphere in the hall was really mega again. That's why it was so much fun to ride here. The support from the fans is really incredible. This is how you imagine a home race," he summarised.

Tim Apolle had reason to be happy. The second German champion in the top Prestige class finished 8th, 4th and 8th again, with the middle heat in particular still getting under his skin hours later at the after-race party. "I won the start from the front row and was even able to lead a few laps after that. I'd never done that before in the big class and it was obviously a really great feeling," he said, describing his happiest moment of the evening and at the same time praising the fans: "The spectators were abnormal. They were screaming the whole time and I kept hearing my name. That was an awesome experience."

In the small Juniro World Championship class, Israeli Suff Sella took the day's victory with a second place and then two heat wins. British rider Ashton Brightmore, who had travelled to the event as World Championship leader, came second, taking first, third and second place. After his injury break, Milan Schmüser from northern Germany managed places 3, 4 and 3, which put him third on the podium in Riesa for the fourth time in a row. And he did so despite suffering a painful and severe wrist contusion in the second run. He wants to find out more in the next few days. "My body is not feeling so good at the moment, but it was definitely worth it in front of these fantastic fans. I achieved my goal because I wanted to finish on the podium," he summarised after his ordeal.

Prestige World Championship standings after 3 of 7 races:

1st Billy Bolt (GB), Husqvarna, 182

2. Jonny Walker (GB), Beta, 166 (-16)

3rd William Hoare (GB), Beta, 117 (-65)

4th Manuel Lettenbichler (D), KTM, 110 (-72)

5th Dominik Olszowy (PL), Rieju, 95 (-87)

6th Mitchell Brightmore (GB), GASGAS, 85 (-97)

7th Tim Apolle (D), Beta, 73 (-109)

8th Diogo Vieira (P), GASGAS, 70 (-112)

9th Eddie KARLSSON (S), Husqvarna, 69 (-113)

10th Alfredo Gomez (E), Rieju, 63 (-119)