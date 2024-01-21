SuperEnduro World Championship: Bolt wins, podium for Lettenbichler

Despite a knee injury shrouded in mystery, Billy Bolt also won the fourth Grand Prix of the 2023/2024 SuperEnduro World Championship in Romania. Jonny Walker was unable to capitalise on this, while Manuel Lettenbichler finished third.

Most recently at the SuperEnduro Grand Prix Germany in Riesa, Saxony, Billy Bolt suffered a knee injury in a training crash and still won. After a more detailed examination, the Briton and his employer Husqvarna withheld information about the severity of the injury. As no all-clear has been given, the rumour persists that the injury is a serious and debilitating one.

Seemingly unperturbed by this, the Briton set by far the fastest laps in both free practice and qualifying at the fourth race of the 2023/2024 SuperEnduro World Championship season, the Romanian premiere at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

The Swede Eddie Karlsson was the first to take to the track for Superpole, setting a time that remained at the top of the table for a long time. Bolt hunter Jonny Walker then incorporated a crash into his lap and failed to score any of the three special points on offer. Manuel Lettenbichler also failed to beat Karlsson's time; and as Bolt also put in a poor lap by his standards at the end, the Bavarian from Team Red Bull KTM scored two bonus points for the first time this season.

Walker won the first heat, although after his mishap in Superpole he had to start from the back of the two rows on the grid this time due to a lack of participants. Bolt had led at the start, but settled for second place after a small mistake. "Letti" was again "flatschingfast" (his merchandising line) and finished third. Karlsson totally messed up the first heat. Despite initially taking the lead, he only finished eleventh, three laps down, and thus second last.

In the middle heat, Walker already had a pretty big lead, but after a real show of energy and despite a brief decline, Bolt let him feel his breath again towards the end of the race. With a kind of motocross block pass at the start of the last lap, the three-time world champion passed the eternal runner-up to win. Lettenbichler fluffed his start lap, but made it from the back of the field up to 5th place.

At the start of the third heat, it looked like another epic duel between Bolt and Walker, but as the race progressed, the Husqvarna Factory rider impressively demonstrated who was boss in the ring and distanced his compatriot and Beta semi-privateer by more than 20 seconds. "Letti" crossed the finish line just seven seconds behind Walker and thus deserved his third place in the race as well as in the daily standings.

Afterwards, the once again clear GP winner Billy Bolt said: "After a difficult start in Superpole and the first race, winning the second race boosted my confidence. I felt better and really stepped on the gas in the last race to take the overall win. Despite my injury, we won again and extended our lead in the championship. Overall, I'm very happy with this result."

The new world championship bronze medallist Manuel Lettenbichler was equally pleased, commenting on his evening: "I'm definitely making progress and finding more speed with every lap. The two top riders are still a little faster, but I'm happy with my performance. Hopefully I can take the speed and what I learnt in Romania with me to the next race in Budapest."

The second German in the field, Tim Apolle, was unlucky several times in the starting phase of the races, but somehow still managed to finish in 7th place, which meant 8th place in the daily standings, which he also occupies in the world championship standings, level on points with Karlsson in seventh place.

In the Junior class, Milan Schmüser from northern Germany, who was still struggling, drove solidly to 4th, 5th and 4th place in the heat, which meant 5th place in the daily standings, equal on points with fourth place. The British rider Ashton Brightmore took the win, reclaiming the lead in the standings from Israeli Suff Sella, who came second this time.

The next event will take place on 3 February in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Prestige World Championship standings after 4 of 7 rounds:

1st Billy Bolt (GB), Husqvarna, 237 points

2. Jonny Walker (GB), Beta, 220 (-17)

3rd Manuel Lettenbichler (D), KTM, 153 (-84)

3rd William Hoare (GB), Beta, 146 (-91)

5th Dominik Olszowy (PL), Rieju, 132 (-105)

6th Mitchell Brightmore (GB), GASGAS, 115 (-122)

7th Eddie Karlsson (S), Husqvarna, 100 (-137)

8th Tim Apolle (D), Beta, 100 (-137)

9th Diogo Vieira (P), GASGAS, 96 (-141)

10th Alfredo Gomez (E), Rieju, 63 (-174)