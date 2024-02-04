SuperEnduro World Championship: Bolt top, Letti misses the podium

Can anyone stop Billy Bolt? The Briton also triumphed at the fifth race of the 2023/2024 SuperEnduro World Championship season in Budapest/Hungary - despite a damaged knee and an injury recovery.

Billy Bolt is still essentially invincible. His opponents are only able to take advantage of his minor knee injury (torn ligaments according to Radio Fahrerlager), which he has been carrying around with him since Riesa at the beginning of January. This was not the case at the fifth of seven rounds of the 2023/2024 SuperEnduro World Championship, which took place on Saturday in the gigantic MVM Dome in Budapest.

After setting the fastest times in all practice sessions, the Husqvarna works rider did not set an ideal lap in Superpole and had to give way to the permanent number 2 Jonny Walker on his Beta.

But that was enough of the "carelessness", as Bolt once again gave no opponent a chance in the three heats.



He took the holeshot in the first heat and then pulled away from the field. Even two turbulences with major time losses could not stop him. On one occasion, he himself tipped off the track in the uphill rocky section and had to retire, and on another occasion he crashed into his semi-team-mate Manuel Lettenbichler from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, who had crashed in front of him. As all the other riders also had their problems on the extreme and unrhythmic track, he nevertheless finished first and with a lead of over twelve seconds on Jonny Walker.

Behind the surprise riders Diogo Vieira and Mitchell Brightmore, Lettenbichler, who initially kept up well with Walker, finished fifth.

In the second heat, Bolt marched straight to the front from the second row of the grid, which was also assigned to him by the regulations. Walker was unable to keep up from the start and then also made one major and a few minor errors in his run. In the end, he only finished fifth, again behind Vieira and Brightmore as well as Lettenbichler, who had a bad start.

In the third heat, Bolt again quickly set off on a solo run and also won the third race, something he had already achieved this season at the season opener in Lievin, France. It goes without saying that he was once again the GP winner, as he has been in all other races so far in 2023/2024 and for the 17th time in a row across the season. This was all the more impressive because he had suffered a recurrence of the injury to his left knee, which had been damaged since Riesa, in the crash with the German.

"That was a damn good evening. I rode race after race and always had the World Championship in my head. I wanted to make up as many points as possible on Jonny. That worked out well, especially in the second heat. I can't do more than win, but if Jonny doesn't finish second, I can finally extend my lead by a few more points," explained the currently best SuperEndurist by far in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.



He continued: "The track was really demanding. You could see that a lot of riders, including the top guys, had problems from time to time. I am very happy with my riding. In the first heat, I crashed into Manuel and re-injured my knee. That was not ideal. It was a good evening for the championship, but not for my knee. I was able to get through the evening okay, but I hope that there's nothing more to it and that I can ride at a top level again in a fortnight' time in Bulgaria."

Lettenbichler was closer to the top two in both practice and Superpole than ever before this season. He was also able to at least keep up with Walker in the races. Only the result did not reflect this. With bad luck and mistakes, he only managed 5th place on the day, which is a step backwards in terms of results compared to Riesa and Romania, where he finished third on the podium.

"In terms of pace, that was definitely my best SuperEnduro this winter. We changed a few things on the bike again and made improvements. But I had a lot of bad luck again and too many crashes. Everything finally fell into place in the third heat," he summarised.

The second German in the field, Tim Apolle from Saxony-Anhalt, struggled through the day with a protracted cold and finished ninth out of only eleven Prestige riders.

At least there was one German on the podium in the Junior World Championship class. Milan Schmüser from Tensfeld in Schleswig-Holstein finished third, just as he did in Riesa. The winner was Ashton Brightmore, the younger brother of last year's Junior World Champion Mitch Brightmore, who had travelled to the event as the leader of the standings, ahead of Israeli Suff Sella.

The last two rounds will take place on 24 February and 2 March in Sofia/Bulgaria and Newcastle/England.

Prestige World Championship standings after 5 of 7 races:

1st Billy Bolt (GB), Husqvarna, 301 points

2. Jonny Walker (GB), Beta, 268 (-33)

3rd Manuel Lettenbichler (D), KTM, 193 (-108)

3rd William Hoare (GB), Beta/Rijeu, 171 (-130)

5th Dominik Olszowy (PL), Rieju, 157 (-144)

6th Mitchell Brightmore (GB), GASGAS, 156 (-145)

7th Diogo Vieira (P), GASGAS, 138 (-163)

8th Eddie Karlsson (S), Husqvarna, 130 (-171)

9th Tim Apolle (D), Beta, 122 (-179)

10th Alonso Trigo Fernandez (E), Sherco, 76 (-225)