Lettenbichler and SuperEnduro: What worries him

The SuperEnduro Grand Prix of Hungary, the fifth of seven in the 2023/2024 season, was Manuel Lettenbichler's (KTM) best so far. But only in terms of his pace, the result did not reflect that.

After adjustment problems following his comeback at the SuperEnduro at the start of the season, Manuel Lettenbichler recently finished third on the day's podium in Riesa and in Cluj-Napoca in Romania. Although this time in Budapest he was even closer in terms of time to the two currently best SuperEnduro riders, the Brits Billy Bolt and Jonny Walker, a few too many mistakes once again prevented him from taking part in the podium ceremony in the magnificent MVM Dome in the Magyar metropolis. In fifth place overall, he was only two heat points off the pace.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the 2016 SuperEnduro Junior World Champion and two-time Hard Enduro Champion (2022 and 2023) analysed this in detail: "I was unlucky in the first heat. I was battling with Jonny Walker for second place until he fell off in front of me. That threw me off my rhythm and cost me so much energy that I made too many mistakes afterwards. I crashed once and Billy crashed into me. Fortunately, nothing else happened. I always fought my way forwards a bit and then made another mistake."

The 25-year-old Bavarian had this to say about the second heat: "It was actually good, but unfortunately I hooked my front wheel right after the start and was last. I then got up to fourth place, which was the maximum."

In the third heat, he was at the front right from the start, nestled in third position and was even able to put pressure on Walker ahead of him at times. "I'm happy with the third heat and have to say that I was generally satisfied with my driving. I'm getting there," he said of his first truly faultless and best heat of the season in terms of pace. "I hope that I won't make so many mistakes in the future. You could see that if I get through cleanly, I can keep up with Jonny and fight a bit. Let's see what happens in Bulgaria in a fortnight' time."

Now that he has obviously made the connection to the world's best after switching from the four-stroke to the two-stroke 300, which he is very familiar with from the Hard Enduro World Championship, the question had to be asked whether he wants to be back next winter despite a slight aversion to SuperEnduro?



"I'm up for it, but I'm hoping for a better calendar," he says, still keeping a low profile, but also has a suggestion ready that might also be in the interests of his colleagues. "A longer break after the last outdoor race and before the first indoor race would be good. Likewise after the last SuperEnduro and the first Hard Enduro. That's good this year, but it would be enough if it started in January and finished in March."

Prestige World Championship standings after 5 of 7 rounds:

1st Billy Bolt (GB), Husqvarna, 301 points

2nd Jonny Walker (GB), Beta, 268 (-33)

3rd Manuel Lettenbichler (D), KTM, 193 (-108)

4th William Hoare (GB), Beta/Rijeu, 171 (-130)

5th Dominik Olszowy (PL), Rieju, 157 (-144)

6th Mitchell Brightmore (GB), GASGAS, 156 (-145)

7th Diogo Vieira (P), GASGAS, 138 (-163)

8th Eddie Karlsson (S), Husqvarna, 130 (-171)

9th Tim Apolle (D), Beta, 122 (-179)

10th Alonso Trigo Fernandez (E), Sherco, 76 (-225)