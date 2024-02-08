VIDEO: The highlights of the SuperEnduro World Championship from Budapest

Enduro action at its best with Mani Lettenbichler, Billy Bolt, Jonny Walker & Co.: SPEEDWEEK.com shows the summary of the action-packed SuperEnduro World Championship race from the MVM Dome in Budapest in front of 17,000 spectators.

It's exhausting just to watch: an extremely crisp course with lots of tree trunks, an uphill stone field and two gigantic jumps, plus a full house that doesn't even give the riders the idea of doing anything other than full throttle: the fifth stop of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship was as spectacular as it was well attended.

Billy Bolt is developing more and more into a master of indoor enduro, and Mani Lettenbichler, who has swapped his four-stroke for a two-stroke KTM, is getting better and better.

All this and more right here in the video in top quality with English commentary, free to watch for all enduro fans in Germany and Austria.