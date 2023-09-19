Supermoto-DM Schaafheim: Markus Class rode superbly

The circuit near Frankfurt has the shortest starting straight in the entire calendar. That made qualifying all the more important for a good starting position. In the absence of championship leader Marc-Reiner Schmidt, who was competing in the World Championship in Spain at the same time, a new battle for the pole broke out. In the end, Class won by a clear margin of 0.8 seconds. Jan Deitenbach (Husqvarna), Peter Mayerbüchler (Husqvarna) and Nico Joannidis (TM) completed the front row. Rookie Eddy Frech (KTM), Bernhard Hitzenberger (Husqvarna), Colin Beischroth (TM) and Evzen Fila (KTM) completed row 2.

On Sunday, the two race heats started in hot summer weather. When the lights went out, Class immediately roared into the lead, with Deitenbach in second place. Behind them, Frech and Joannidis collided in the starting bend in the fight for third place, triggering a major chaos. Joannidis remained artistically on his bike, Frech crashed once across the field, several riders with him. Mayerbüchler braked his bike out, but luckily was not hit. After the first lap, Class led ahead of Deitenbach, Joannidis, Hitzenberger, Fila and Mayerbüchler. While Class quickly pulled away at the front, Deitenbach came under more and more pressure from Joannidis. At the end of the first third of the race, the TM pilot passed him and took second place. From then on, Deitenbach secured his third place, and behind him the battle for fourth place broke out between Hitzenberger and Mayerbüchler. But the Austrian skilfully kept the door shut in every corner. After a crash at the start, Eddy Frech managed to work his way up to 9th place.

In the second run, Deitenbach initially secured the holeshot. Class, Mayerbüchler, Joannidis, Hitzenberger and Frech had no problem getting behind him. But already in the first lap Class passed Deitenbach with a clever manoeuvre and took the lead. And he did not relinquish this lead until the finish. Behind him, the drivers were close together, but never within striking distance. Only Frech managed to pass Hitzenberger for fifth position and in the end came within 0.1 seconds of Joannidis, but not over. So in the end Class, Deitenbach and Mayerbüchler climbed the podium.

Despite his absence, Marc-Reiner Schmidt goes into the final on 1 October in Oschersleben as the leader with 200 points. Joannidis (181), Deitenbach (156), Mayerbüchler (84) and Frech (87) follow in the other places.



