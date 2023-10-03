Supermoto German Championship: Marc-Reiner Schmidt captures the title

Already in qualifying, Marc-Reiner Schmidt set the tone and was the only rider to stay under one minute. Jan Deitenbach, who was in poor health, worked his way close to this sound barrier and finished second ahead of rookie Eddy Frech (KTM) and Nico Joannidis. Jan Ulmen (TM), Tim Szalai (Husqvarna), Colin Beischroth (TM) and Evzen Fila (KTM) formed row 2.

As expected, Holeshot King Deitenbach took the lead over Schmidt at the start of the first race. Schmidt, however, countered early and took the lead. As there was a crash in the midfield with numerous drivers in the starting bend, the red flag was shown on the first lap.

Deitenbach also roared into the lead at the restart, with Schmidt, Szalai and Frech behind him. Schmidt only took the lead in the off-road section and immediately pulled away a little. Behind him, Szalai increased the pressure on Deitenbach. When he tried to overtake after three laps, the Frenchman slipped briefly and had to go down. Now Deitenbach turned up the heat and, with lap times of less than a minute, crept within half a second of Schmidt. Schmidt had to react, he also set qualifying times and increased the gap to more than a second. Frech and Joannidis could not quite keep up the pace, while Szalai worked his way back up to fifth place after the crash. Towards the end, Deitenbach was unlucky twice when lapping, Schmidt was now clearly on course for victory. Three laps before the end, Deitenbach's lap times collapsed and Frech was able to take over second place. Deitenbach narrowly saved third place ahead of Joannidis, Szalai and Beischroth. Schmidt was already the new champion before the final race. Deitenbach had a problem with his rear tyre at the end of the race.

The start of the last race of the season also went to Deitenbach ahead of Schmidt, Joannidis, Frech and Szalai. Deitenbach held his own for two corners, then Schmidt passed and immediately pulled away. Behind him, Szalai dominated the action. First he grabbed Frech, then he passed Joannidis with a nail-biting manoeuvre and chased Deitenbach. After ten minutes Szalai was allowed to pass Deitenbach for second place, while behind him Frech snatched fourth place from Joannidis. Deitenbach stayed on Szalai's tail while Frech could not close the gap to the podium places. With two minutes to go, the duo of Szalai and Deitenbach met a whole group of riders to lap. Deitenbach had the better idea when choosing his line and moved back into second place, and that's how it stayed until the finish, despite all Szalai's efforts. Schmidt took his tenth win of the season and was celebrated as champion afterwards. Joannidis secured the runner-up title with 5th place and Deitenbach bronze. Eddie Frech, in fourth place, was delighted with the title of "Rookie of the Year".



