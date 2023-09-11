Supermoto ÖM in Melk: Rudi Bauer has reached the finish line

As the high summer temperatures caused heavy dust formation, the races in Melk were run without an off-road section. Although he had already bagged the title with second place in the first race, Rudi Bauer wanted to know it again in the second race and landed a start-finish victory. Buschberger, who came closer in the finish, finished second and was thus able to move up to second place in the championship, displacing Kevin Maurer. German Thomas Hiebl (3/8) retained third ÖM place. At the end of the season Manuel Stehrer gave himself a nice present with 3rd place and his best placing, making him the best KTM rider.

Results Supermoto ÖM Melk:



1st run: 1st Andreas Buschberger, Husqvarna. 2nd Rudolf Bauer, GASGAS. 3rd Thomas Hiebl, Husqvarna. 4th Kevin Maurer, Yamaha. 5th Martin Unterrainer, Husqvarna. 6th Johannes Hintermaier, Husqvarna.



2nd heat: 1st Bauer. 2nd Buschberger. 3rd Manuel Stehrer, KTM. 4th Unterrainer. 5th Hintermaier. 6th Manuel Walkner, Husqvarna.



ÖM final standings after 12 races: 1. Bauer, 231 points. 2nd Buschberger 163. 3rd Hiebl 156. 4th Maurer 150. 5th Ammicht 128. 6th Mayerbüchler 122.