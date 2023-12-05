Lukas Höllbacher (KTM) fears for his career

Lukas Höllbacher has been one of the stars of the supermoto scene for years. The 28-year-old started the 2023 season with the Italian KTM team MTR, with whom he has been working for four years. The focus was actually on adapting the motorbike to the changes in the world championship regulations, but with the runner-up title, far more than just that was achieved.

Overall, however, it was a season with light and shade. "I had a good pre-season preparation, felt physically very fit and was ready for a world championship season with six events," said Höllbacher. "However, the start of the season was not so rosy. I had bad luck with the set-up at the first GP in Turin, couldn't find a good feeling for the bike and crashed a few times on the rainy race days. With 4th place overall, it was my worst GP of the season."

The new bike was used from the second event in Sardinia. "It showed a good upward trend with overall 1st place at the GP of Sardinia, GP of Bulgaria and GP of Spain - only at the GP of Germany did I lose points to the first-placed rider with 2nd place," reported Höllbacher, who was only three points behind the leader at the finale in Mettet. "Marc Schmidt was very strong and consistent this weekend, however, and I struggled a bit with nervousness and poor qualifying. Then, in the second race, a rear tyre puncture threw a pretty big spanner in the works. Unfortunately, I couldn't snatch the title and finished runner-up."

A strong performance, considering the physical condition of the KTM rider. "I suffered a slipped disc in the last third of the season. I had to end the season in pain, which really affected my psyche and hit me very hard," revealed Luki. "After a few discussions, I couldn't avoid an operation. Unfortunately, there was a complication where the L4 and L5 nerves were injured. After almost complete plegia in my right leg at the beginning, I regained a lot of strength after three weeks."

Explanation: Plegia is the complete paralysis of one or more muscles. The term paralysis is also often used.

Höllbacher is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Gmundnerberg in order to make the best possible progress with his health. Is your career at stake? "My wish and big goal is to get back on the motorbike. Only time will tell," the Austrian is unsure himself. "The desire to compete in the Supermoto World Championship is huge."