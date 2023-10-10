SuperMoto World Championship, Belgium: Schmidt wins the World Championship title

The battle between Marc-Reiner Schmidt and Lukas Höllbacher, who arrived three points behind, began as early as qualifying. In the end, Höllbacher was just ahead. But in Superpole the Austrian slipped, leaving him only sixth on the grid, while Schmidt collected an extra point for pole.

At the start of the first race, both drivers had problems for a short time, but Schmidt took the lead already in the first lap. Höllbacher grabbed rival after rival and closed the gap to the leader. But Schmidt did not allow himself any mistakes and won by 0.6 sec ahead of Höllbacher. Third place went to the strong rookie Andreas Buschberger (A/Husqvarna).

In the 'Fast Race' Schmidt took advantage of the pole and roared into the lead. But Höllbacher was fast on his rear wheel. However, the TM rider slipped in the off-road, dropped back to fourth and now Höllbacher was in front. Schmidt fought his way back to the leader within four laps before he had to go down again briefly. Until the last lap he was again behind his opponent and his KTM. Then, a few corners before the finish, Schmidt took the lead and won. Höllbacher was deeply disappointed, because he had picked up a puncture on the last lap. So Schmidt went into the final with a comfortable ten-point lead.

In the last race Höllbacher roared straight into the front, but was overtaken by Buschberger shortly afterwards. But the rookie did not hold on to the lead for long and crashed. Now it was the Italian Elia Sammartin (TM) who took the lead, chased by Höllbacher. Schmidt held back tactically, chased the leader and calmly completed his joker lane. On the last lap Höllbacher passed Sammartin and took the lead. But both still had to go into the joker lane, and Schmidt roared past to win. Thus he won the last GP with maximum points and took his third World Championship title in a row.

Final standings of the 2023 Supermoto World Championship

1st SCHMIDT Marc Reiner (D, TM) 429

2nd HÖLLBACHER Lukas (A, KTM) 414

3rd CHAREYRE Thomas (F, TM) 306

4th SAMMARTIN Elia (I/TM) 293

BONNAL Steve (F, TM) 284