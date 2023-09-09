Magny-Cours: Dirk Geiger (KTM) wins Superpole!

KTM ace Dirk Geiger from the Freudenberg team is in second place overall ahead of the Supersport 300 World Championship races in Magny-Cours. With first place on the grid, he earned the best starting position in qualifying.

The Superpole session of the Supersport World Championship 300 is a 20-minute qualifying session in which each rider can complete as many laps as possible, there are no special tyres for this. Dirk Geiger, currently second in the World Championship just one point behind Jose Perez Gonzalez, put in a bravura performance to take his second pole position of the year, his third overall, by 0.161sec from the Mallorcan.

"Qualifying went great," grinned Geiger, who like his Freudenberg teammate Lennox Lehmann (13th) rides one of only two KTMs in the field. "I reeled off my laps and tried to get into a fast rhythm. At the end I caught a good slipstream and tried to get everything just a little bit better and got a few more tenths of a second. My team did a fantastic job preparing the bike for Superpole so I could squeeze it a bit more. I'm happy with pole, but now it's a case of focusing on the first race."