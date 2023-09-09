Magny-Cours: Dirk Geiger (KTM) wins Superpole!

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

KTM ace Dirk Geiger from the Freudenberg team is in second place overall ahead of the Supersport 300 World Championship races in Magny-Cours. With first place on the grid, he earned the best starting position in qualifying.

The Superpole session of the Supersport World Championship 300 is a 20-minute qualifying session in which each rider can complete as many laps as possible, there are no special tyres for this. Dirk Geiger, currently second in the World Championship just one point behind Jose Perez Gonzalez, put in a bravura performance to take his second pole position of the year, his third overall, by 0.161sec from the Mallorcan.

"Qualifying went great," grinned Geiger, who like his Freudenberg teammate Lennox Lehmann (13th) rides one of only two KTMs in the field. "I reeled off my laps and tried to get into a fast rhythm. At the end I caught a good slipstream and tried to get everything just a little bit better and got a few more tenths of a second. My team did a fantastic job preparing the bike for Superpole so I could squeeze it a bit more. I'm happy with pole, but now it's a case of focusing on the first race."

Times Supersport-300 Magny-Cours, Superpole:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 1:52,710 min
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 1:52,871 + 0,161 sec
3. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 1:53,067 + 0,357
4. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 1:53,085 + 0,375
5. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 1:53,109 + 0,399
6. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 1:53,409 + 0,699
7. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 1:53,424 + 0,714
8. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 1:53,659 + 0,949
9. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 1:53,787 + 1,077
10. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 1:53,798 + 1,088
11. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 1:53,823 + 1,113
12. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 1:53,891 + 1,181
13. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 1:53,915 + 1,205
14. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 1:53,977 + 1,267
15. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 1:54,072 + 1,362
16. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 1:54,159 + 1,449
17. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 1:54,191 + 1,481
18. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 1:54,234 + 1,524
19. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1:54,435 + 1,725
20. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 1:54,472 + 1,762
21. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 1:54,522 + 1,812
22. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 1:54,554 + 1,844
23. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 1:54,564 + 1,854
24. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 1:54,574 + 1,864
25. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 1:54,697 + 1,987
26. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha 1:55,119 + 2,409
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 1:55,296 + 2,586
28. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 1:55,618 + 2,908
29. Levi Badie (B) Kawasaki 1:56,339 + 3,629
30. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki 1:59,250 + 6,540