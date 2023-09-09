Magny-Cours, Race 1: Kawasaki podium, Geiger fourth

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Having been in the lead several times, pole-setter Dirk Geiger had to settle for 4th place behind three Kawasaki in the exciting first race of the Supersport World Championship 300 at Magny-Cours. KTM team-mate Lennox Lehmann in the points.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The pole position for the Supersport World Championship 300 races in Magny-Cours was secured by KTM figurehead Dirk Geiger ahead of Kawasaki riders Jose Perez and Loris Veneman. Lennox Lehmann qualified 14th on the grid with the second Freudenberg KTM.

At the start of the race at 12:40 p.m. the thermometer showed 31 degrees, in blazing sunshine the asphalt was 46 degrees hot - the participants in the 300cc category were glad that they only had 13 laps to complete.

Geiger came out of the first lap in the lead, but the race was typical for the junior series, with many slipstream duels, constant changes of position and changes at the front. The rider from Mannheim fought for victory with Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha) as well as Kevin Sabatucci and Jeffrey Buis (both Kawasaki).

Until the last lap it was open how the podium would be occupied. The last corners were turbulent and chaotic. Jeffrey Buis took the win ahead of his Kawasaki brand colleagues Sabatucci and Veneman. In fourth place, Dirk Geiger missed the podium but retakes the World Championship lead.

Geiger's Freudenberg team-mate Lennox Lehmann had a weak start and was stuck in the pack in 23rd place. Gradually, the teenager got into better swing and consistently worked his way forward towards the points. At times leading the chasing group in 10th place, Lehmann finished in 13th.

This is how the race went:

Start: Geiger with a lightning start in front of Buis and Veneman into the first bend. Lehmann 17th.

Lap 1: Geiger ahead of Vannucci and Buis. Lehmann on 23.

Lap 2: Vannucci, Geiger and Buis slightly ahead of Maier and Sabatucci. Crash Gaggi and Di Sora.

Lap 3: Geiger in front, fastest lap Fenton Seabright (7th/Kawasaki) in 1:53,133 min. The top-9 pulled away. Lehmann in 20th place.

Lap 4: The lead changed several times, on the line Vannucci ahead of Geiger and Buis by 0.2 sec.

Lap 5: Daniel Mogeda (10th/Kawasaki) has caught up with the front group, the chasers are already more than 4 sec behind. Lehmann in 21st place.

Lap 6: Vanucci, Buis and Geiger are constantly in the front positions, but the top 6 are within only one second.

Lap 7: Only Buis (1st) and Mogeda (5th) with 1:53 min. Lehmann on 17th.

Lap 8: Vannucci, Geiger, Buis and Sabatucci open a small gap.

Lap 9: Geiger ahead of Vannucci and Buis, but a few corners later he is only fourth. Lehmann in 13th.

Lap 10: The top-5 within 0.6 sec.

Lap 11: Buis picks up the pace and leads ahead of Sabatucci, Veneman and Geiger. Crash Maier and Martella independently. Lehmann in 10th place.

Lap 12: Buis pulled away by 1 sec, then Vannucci, Veneman and Geiger.

Last lap: Buis wins by 1.8 sec ahead of Sabatucci and Veneman. Geiger misses the podium in fourth place in the turbulent final lap. Lehmann 13th.

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,890 sec
3. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 2,168
4. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 2,238
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 2,589
6. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 2,654
7. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 2,700
8. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 12,377
9. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 18,683
10. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 18,747
11. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM + 18,780
12. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 19,024
13. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 19,198
14. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 19,299
15. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 19,469
16. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 21,133
17. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 26,561
18. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 27,224
19. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 27,605
20. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 27,796
21. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 27,971
22. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 28,229
23. Levi Badie (B) Kawasaki + 47,229
24. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 54,512
25. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 57,411
out Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki
out Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha
out Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha
out Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 11 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 129
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 128
3. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 124
4. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 116
5. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 108
6. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 99
7. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 97
8. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 83
9. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 63
10. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 62
11. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 58
12. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
13. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 50
14. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
15. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 45
16. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
17. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 34
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 27
19. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 26
20. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
21. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 21
22. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 20
23. Galang Hendra (T) Yamaha 19
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
28. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
29. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
30. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
31. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
32. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 1
33. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1