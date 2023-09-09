Magny-Cours, Race 1: Kawasaki podium, Geiger fourth

Having been in the lead several times, pole-setter Dirk Geiger had to settle for 4th place behind three Kawasaki in the exciting first race of the Supersport World Championship 300 at Magny-Cours. KTM team-mate Lennox Lehmann in the points.

The pole position for the Supersport World Championship 300 races in Magny-Cours was secured by KTM figurehead Dirk Geiger ahead of Kawasaki riders Jose Perez and Loris Veneman. Lennox Lehmann qualified 14th on the grid with the second Freudenberg KTM.

At the start of the race at 12:40 p.m. the thermometer showed 31 degrees, in blazing sunshine the asphalt was 46 degrees hot - the participants in the 300cc category were glad that they only had 13 laps to complete.

Geiger came out of the first lap in the lead, but the race was typical for the junior series, with many slipstream duels, constant changes of position and changes at the front. The rider from Mannheim fought for victory with Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha) as well as Kevin Sabatucci and Jeffrey Buis (both Kawasaki).

Until the last lap it was open how the podium would be occupied. The last corners were turbulent and chaotic. Jeffrey Buis took the win ahead of his Kawasaki brand colleagues Sabatucci and Veneman. In fourth place, Dirk Geiger missed the podium but retakes the World Championship lead.

Geiger's Freudenberg team-mate Lennox Lehmann had a weak start and was stuck in the pack in 23rd place. Gradually, the teenager got into better swing and consistently worked his way forward towards the points. At times leading the chasing group in 10th place, Lehmann finished in 13th.

This is how the race went:

Start: Geiger with a lightning start in front of Buis and Veneman into the first bend. Lehmann 17th.



Lap 1: Geiger ahead of Vannucci and Buis. Lehmann on 23.



Lap 2: Vannucci, Geiger and Buis slightly ahead of Maier and Sabatucci. Crash Gaggi and Di Sora.



Lap 3: Geiger in front, fastest lap Fenton Seabright (7th/Kawasaki) in 1:53,133 min. The top-9 pulled away. Lehmann in 20th place.



Lap 4: The lead changed several times, on the line Vannucci ahead of Geiger and Buis by 0.2 sec.



Lap 5: Daniel Mogeda (10th/Kawasaki) has caught up with the front group, the chasers are already more than 4 sec behind. Lehmann in 21st place.



Lap 6: Vanucci, Buis and Geiger are constantly in the front positions, but the top 6 are within only one second.



Lap 7: Only Buis (1st) and Mogeda (5th) with 1:53 min. Lehmann on 17th.



Lap 8: Vannucci, Geiger, Buis and Sabatucci open a small gap.



Lap 9: Geiger ahead of Vannucci and Buis, but a few corners later he is only fourth. Lehmann in 13th.



Lap 10: The top-5 within 0.6 sec.



Lap 11: Buis picks up the pace and leads ahead of Sabatucci, Veneman and Geiger. Crash Maier and Martella independently. Lehmann in 10th place.



Lap 12: Buis pulled away by 1 sec, then Vannucci, Veneman and Geiger.



Last lap: Buis wins by 1.8 sec ahead of Sabatucci and Veneman. Geiger misses the podium in fourth place in the turbulent final lap. Lehmann 13th.