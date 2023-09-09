After 4th place: Dirk Geiger is World Cup leader again

Of course, disappointment prevails at first after a fourth place. But Dirk Geiger is aware that his result in the first race of the Supersport 300 class in Magny-Cours is important for the World Championship.

Dirk Geiger from the Saxon team Freudenberg KTM Paligo came to France as World Championship runner-up, one point behind after 4th place in the first race on Saturday! While the rider from Mannheim finished fourth behind Jeffrey Buis, Kevin Sabatucci and Loris Veneman, Geiger's toughest World Championship rival Jose Perez Gonzalez finished fifth and was credited with two points less. Buis now has 124 points with his victory, only five less than Geiger.



Annoyingly, pole setter Geiger was only 0.07 sec off third place, and only a good 3/10 sec off second.

"Fourth place is not bad, you can't complain about that," Dirk said at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com in the parc fermé of the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours. "But I already saw the podium in front of me. Before the last chicane, I didn't quite know where to go in the braking phase. I tried it from the outside to close from there. That didn't quite work out. Then I had the idea of overtaking in the chicane, but that was too risky for me, I was a tad too far away for that. You have to be in the right place at the right time and act depending on the situation. Unfortunately there was a bit of wind, that's why the group was so big - the slipstream pulled quite a bit. We have the speed, no question. However, not that I can drive away. But that's almost impossible in the 300cc class anyway."

In the World Championship, at least five riders still have a realistic chance of winning the title. After 11 of 16 races, Geiger leads with 129 points ahead of Perez Gonzalez (128), Buis (124), Petr Svoboda (116) and Matteo Vannucci (108).