After 4th place: Dirk Geiger is World Cup leader again

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Of course, disappointment prevails at first after a fourth place. But Dirk Geiger is aware that his result in the first race of the Supersport 300 class in Magny-Cours is important for the World Championship.

Dirk Geiger from the Saxon team Freudenberg KTM Paligo came to France as World Championship runner-up, one point behind after 4th place in the first race on Saturday! While the rider from Mannheim finished fourth behind Jeffrey Buis, Kevin Sabatucci and Loris Veneman, Geiger's toughest World Championship rival Jose Perez Gonzalez finished fifth and was credited with two points less. Buis now has 124 points with his victory, only five less than Geiger.

Annoyingly, pole setter Geiger was only 0.07 sec off third place, and only a good 3/10 sec off second.

"Fourth place is not bad, you can't complain about that," Dirk said at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com in the parc fermé of the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours. "But I already saw the podium in front of me. Before the last chicane, I didn't quite know where to go in the braking phase. I tried it from the outside to close from there. That didn't quite work out. Then I had the idea of overtaking in the chicane, but that was too risky for me, I was a tad too far away for that. You have to be in the right place at the right time and act depending on the situation. Unfortunately there was a bit of wind, that's why the group was so big - the slipstream pulled quite a bit. We have the speed, no question. However, not that I can drive away. But that's almost impossible in the 300cc class anyway."

In the World Championship, at least five riders still have a realistic chance of winning the title. After 11 of 16 races, Geiger leads with 129 points ahead of Perez Gonzalez (128), Buis (124), Petr Svoboda (116) and Matteo Vannucci (108).

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,890 sec
3. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 2,168
4. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 2,238
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 2,589
6. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 2,654
7. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 2,700
8. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 12,377
9. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 18,683
10. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 18,747
11. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM + 18,780
12. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 19,024
13. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 19,198
14. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 19,299
15. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 19,469
16. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 21,133
17. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 26,561
18. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 27,224
19. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 27,605
20. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 27,796
21. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 27,971
22. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 28,229
23. Levi Badie (B) Kawasaki + 47,229
24. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 54,512
25. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 57,411
out Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki
out Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha
out Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha
out Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 11 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 129
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 128
3. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 124
4. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 116
5. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 108
6. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 99
7. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 97
8. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 83
9. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 63
10. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 62
11. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 58
12. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
13. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 50
14. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
15. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 45
16. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
17. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 34
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 27
19. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 26
20. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
21. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 21
22. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 20
23. Galang Hendra (T) Yamaha 19
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
28. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
29. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
30. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
31. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
32. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 1
33. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1