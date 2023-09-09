After 4th place: Dirk Geiger is World Cup leader again
Dirk Geiger from the Saxon team Freudenberg KTM Paligo came to France as World Championship runner-up, one point behind after 4th place in the first race on Saturday! While the rider from Mannheim finished fourth behind Jeffrey Buis, Kevin Sabatucci and Loris Veneman, Geiger's toughest World Championship rival Jose Perez Gonzalez finished fifth and was credited with two points less. Buis now has 124 points with his victory, only five less than Geiger.
Annoyingly, pole setter Geiger was only 0.07 sec off third place, and only a good 3/10 sec off second.
"Fourth place is not bad, you can't complain about that," Dirk said at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com in the parc fermé of the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours. "But I already saw the podium in front of me. Before the last chicane, I didn't quite know where to go in the braking phase. I tried it from the outside to close from there. That didn't quite work out. Then I had the idea of overtaking in the chicane, but that was too risky for me, I was a tad too far away for that. You have to be in the right place at the right time and act depending on the situation. Unfortunately there was a bit of wind, that's why the group was so big - the slipstream pulled quite a bit. We have the speed, no question. However, not that I can drive away. But that's almost impossible in the 300cc class anyway."
In the World Championship, at least five riders still have a realistic chance of winning the title. After 11 of 16 races, Geiger leads with 129 points ahead of Perez Gonzalez (128), Buis (124), Petr Svoboda (116) and Matteo Vannucci (108).
|Result Supersport 300 World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|2.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,890 sec
|3.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,168
|4.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|+ 2,238
|5.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,589
|6.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,654
|7.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,700
|8.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,377
|9.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,683
|10.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,747
|11.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|+ 18,780
|12.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|+ 19,024
|13.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,198
|14.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,299
|15.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,469
|16.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,133
|17.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|+ 26,561
|18.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,224
|19.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,605
|20.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,796
|21.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 27,971
|22.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,229
|23.
|Levi Badie (B)
|Kawasaki
|+ 47,229
|24.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 54,512
|25.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 57,411
|out
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|out
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|out
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 11 of 16 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Points
|1.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|129
|2.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|128
|3.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|124
|4.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|116
|5.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|108
|6.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|99
|7.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|97
|8.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|83
|9.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|63
|10.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|62
|11.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|58
|12.
|Bruno Ieraci (I)
|Kawasaki
|57
|13.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|50
|14.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|46
|15.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|45
|16.
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|34
|17.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|34
|18.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|27
|19.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|26
|20.
|Aldi Mahendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|25
|21.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|21
|22.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|20
|23.
|Galang Hendra (T)
|Yamaha
|19
|24.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|18
|25.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|13
|26.
|Kevin Santos (BR)
|Yamaha
|13
|27.
|Maxim Repak (SV)
|Kawasaki
|6
|28.
|Walid Khan (NL)
|KTM
|6
|29.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Kawasaki
|5
|30.
|Yeray Marquez Saiz (E)
|Kawasaki
|3
|31.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|3
|32.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|1
|33.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|1