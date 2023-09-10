Magny-Cours, race 2: Geiger throws away possible victory

WorldSBK

What bad luck. Dirk Geiger fought for victory in the second race of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Magny-Cours until the last lap, when he slipped without any outside influence. KTM team mate Lennox Lehmann was also unlucky.

As in the first race on Saturday, Dirk Geiger started from pole position in the second round of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Magny-Cours. Alongside the KTM rider, Kawasaki riders José Perez and Loris Veneman lined up on the front row. Lennox Lehmann qualified 14th on the grid with the second Freudenberg KTM.

At the start of the race at 1:45 p.m. the thermometer showed 34 degrees, the asphalt was 47 degrees hot in blazing sunshine - the participants in the 300cc category had to survive 13 laps.

Geiger took the lead at the start, but was immediately confronted with Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha) and race 1 winner Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki). But the Italian crashed already in the second lap, which gave the man from Mannheim a comfortable lead for the first four laps. Then the KTM rider was caught by the pack and a lively battle for every centimetre of asphalt broke out.

Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels, constant changes of position and changes at the front. Besides Geiger, the Dutchmen Buis and Loris Veneman as well as Daniel Mogeda did the leading work several times.

Until the last lap it was open how the podium would be filled. In a turbulent final phase, Dirk Geiger, lying in third place, threw away a possible victory. The 21-year-old had the presence of mind to pull out his KTM RC390R and save ninth place.

With the victory, Buis took over the World Championship lead, Geiger dropped back to third place. The podium in the second race was completed by the Italian Mirko Gennai (Yamaha) and the Spaniard José Perez (Kawasaki).

Geiger's Freudenberg teammate Lennox Lehmann was also unlucky in the final laps. The teenager had fought his way up through the field to 10th place, but lost seven places in the finish and thus did not even make it into the points.

This is how the race went:

Start: Geiger ahead of Perez and Buis into the first corner. Lehmann in 18th place.

Lap 1: Geiger in front, Vanucci crashes while lying on P2, giving Geiger an advantage of 1.7 sec. Lehmann in 21st position.

Lap 2: Geiger (1st) 1.2 sec ahead of Loris Veneman (Kawasaki), who is 0.3 sec faster than the KTM rider.

Lap 3: The pack continues to close in on the leader Geiger. Lehmann is approaching the points.

Lap 4: Geiger has been passed by Buis and the group at the front includes nine riders. Fastest lap Fenton Seabright (8th/Kawasaki) in 1:52,868 min - a full second faster than Geiger.

Lap 5: Geiger is fighting his way to the front, but is overtaken again and again on the straights. Lehmann in 16th place.

Lap 6: The leading group has already overtaken the chasers by 6 sec. Lehmann (16th) has caught up with 10th place.

Lap 7: Besides Veneman, Buis and Geiger, Daniel Mogeda is now also in the lead - Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki) is conspicuously reserved in 9th place.

Lap 8: The top 8 are still within 1,5 sec. Seabright had to let go.

Lap 9: In the leading group the elbows are slowly being pulled out. Lehmann in 12th place!

Lap 10: Spaniards Perez and Osuna Saez in front, Geiger dropped back to 6th.

Lap 11: The top-7 overtake each other in every turn and are racing within only one second! Lehmann (10th) leads the chasing group.

Lap 12: Veneman increases the pace, the group pulls apart a bit. Lehmann enters the last lap in third place. Lehmann loses many places and is only 16th.

Last lap: Geiger crashes, resumes the race and is ninth. Buis wins, Lehmann in 17th place.

Result Supersport-300-WM Magny-Cours, race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 0,668 sec
3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,787
4. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 1,013
5. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 1,182
6. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,342
7. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 1,452
8. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 4,009
9. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 9,607
10. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 13,598
11. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 13,764
12. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 13,862
13. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 13,927
14. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 14,076
15. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 14,228
16. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 14,644
17. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM + 14,689
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 14,900
19. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 20,344
20. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha + 20,543
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 20,887
22. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 21,104
23. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 35,969
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 36,401
25. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 41,915
26. Levi Badie (B) Kawasaki + 42,801
out Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha
out Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha
out Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha
Result Supersport 300 World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,890 sec
3. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 2,168
4. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 2,238
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 2,589
6. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 2,654
7. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 2,700
8. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 12,377
9. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 18,683
10. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 18,747
11. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM + 18,780
12. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 19,024
13. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 19,198
14. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 19,299
15. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 19,469
16. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 21,133
17. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 26,561
18. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 27,224
19. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 27,605
20. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 27,796
21. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 27,971
22. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 28,229
23. Levi Badie (B) Kawasaki + 47,229
24. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 54,512
25. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 57,411
out Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki
out Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha
out Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha
out Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 12 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 149
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 144
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 136
4. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
5. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 117
6. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 108
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 105
8. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 84
9. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 73
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 66
11. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 63
12. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 62
13. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
14. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 56
15. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
16. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 43
17. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 27
19. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 26
20. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
21. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 25
22. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
23. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
28. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
29. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
30. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
31. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
32. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 1
33. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1