Magny-Cours, race 2: Geiger throws away possible victory

What bad luck. Dirk Geiger fought for victory in the second race of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Magny-Cours until the last lap, when he slipped without any outside influence. KTM team mate Lennox Lehmann was also unlucky.

As in the first race on Saturday, Dirk Geiger started from pole position in the second round of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Magny-Cours. Alongside the KTM rider, Kawasaki riders José Perez and Loris Veneman lined up on the front row. Lennox Lehmann qualified 14th on the grid with the second Freudenberg KTM.

At the start of the race at 1:45 p.m. the thermometer showed 34 degrees, the asphalt was 47 degrees hot in blazing sunshine - the participants in the 300cc category had to survive 13 laps.

Geiger took the lead at the start, but was immediately confronted with Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha) and race 1 winner Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki). But the Italian crashed already in the second lap, which gave the man from Mannheim a comfortable lead for the first four laps. Then the KTM rider was caught by the pack and a lively battle for every centimetre of asphalt broke out.

Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels, constant changes of position and changes at the front. Besides Geiger, the Dutchmen Buis and Loris Veneman as well as Daniel Mogeda did the leading work several times.

Until the last lap it was open how the podium would be filled. In a turbulent final phase, Dirk Geiger, lying in third place, threw away a possible victory. The 21-year-old had the presence of mind to pull out his KTM RC390R and save ninth place.

With the victory, Buis took over the World Championship lead, Geiger dropped back to third place. The podium in the second race was completed by the Italian Mirko Gennai (Yamaha) and the Spaniard José Perez (Kawasaki).

Geiger's Freudenberg teammate Lennox Lehmann was also unlucky in the final laps. The teenager had fought his way up through the field to 10th place, but lost seven places in the finish and thus did not even make it into the points.

This is how the race went:

Start: Geiger ahead of Perez and Buis into the first corner. Lehmann in 18th place.



Lap 1: Geiger in front, Vanucci crashes while lying on P2, giving Geiger an advantage of 1.7 sec. Lehmann in 21st position.



Lap 2: Geiger (1st) 1.2 sec ahead of Loris Veneman (Kawasaki), who is 0.3 sec faster than the KTM rider.



Lap 3: The pack continues to close in on the leader Geiger. Lehmann is approaching the points.



Lap 4: Geiger has been passed by Buis and the group at the front includes nine riders. Fastest lap Fenton Seabright (8th/Kawasaki) in 1:52,868 min - a full second faster than Geiger.



Lap 5: Geiger is fighting his way to the front, but is overtaken again and again on the straights. Lehmann in 16th place.



Lap 6: The leading group has already overtaken the chasers by 6 sec. Lehmann (16th) has caught up with 10th place.



Lap 7: Besides Veneman, Buis and Geiger, Daniel Mogeda is now also in the lead - Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki) is conspicuously reserved in 9th place.



Lap 8: The top 8 are still within 1,5 sec. Seabright had to let go.



Lap 9: In the leading group the elbows are slowly being pulled out. Lehmann in 12th place!



Lap 10: Spaniards Perez and Osuna Saez in front, Geiger dropped back to 6th.



Lap 11: The top-7 overtake each other in every turn and are racing within only one second! Lehmann (10th) leads the chasing group.



Lap 12: Veneman increases the pace, the group pulls apart a bit. Lehmann enters the last lap in third place. Lehmann loses many places and is only 16th.



Last lap: Geiger crashes, resumes the race and is ninth. Buis wins, Lehmann in 17th place.