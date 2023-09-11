Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) leads the world championship with a double victory
The Supersport World Championship 300 is traditionally exciting and competitive, but even more so this year. The special spice from a German-speaking perspective is provided by Freudenberg KTM ace Dirk Geiger, who is fighting for the world championship with strong results.
In the races in Magny-Cours, the man from Mannheim found his champion in Jeffrey Buis. The Dutchman took a double victory and because Geiger only finished ninth in the second race after a crash, the Kawasaki rider now leads the overall standings.
As a reminder: The 21-year-old from Meppel returned to the junior series and to MTM Kawasaki after an unsuccessful season with Motozoo Kawasaki in the Supersport World Championship. With the Belgian team, the Dutchman won the World Championship in 2020 and could now become the first rider to win two titles.
With ten wins, Buis is already the most successful 300cc rider. "It was really an incredible weekend for me. Two wins out of two possible, back at the top of the championship, and it was a strong performance from me overall," Buis knows. "I felt really comfortable with the bike and couldn't be happier with how it made me feel. It really was a memorable weekend and the goal now is to keep going like that."
Buis has shown excellent racing instincts in the past, looking to make the decision at the right moment. He won the first race by 1.9 sec, the second race by 0.7 sec. "Saturday was incredible. I felt strong the whole race and the plan was always to stay in front to get as many points as possible. In the last two laps I saw that I had a gap, so I pushed and gave everything to take the win," cheered the Dutchman. "I'm very happy about it and it's great for the championship. I want to thank the whole team for all the hard work and all the people who support me."
|Result Supersport 300 World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|2.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,668 sec
|3.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,787
|4.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,013
|5.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,182
|6.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,342
|7.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,452
|8.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 4,009
|9.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|+ 9,607
|10.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,598
|11.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 13,764
|12.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,862
|13.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,927
|14.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|+ 14,076
|15.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,228
|16.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,644
|17.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|+ 14,689
|18.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,900
|19.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 20,344
|20.
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 20,543
|21.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|+ 20,887
|22.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,104
|23.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 35,969
|24.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 36,401
|25.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 41,915
|26.
|Levi Badie (B)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,801
|out
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|out
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|out
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|Result Supersport- 300-WM Magny-Cours, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|2.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,890 sec
|3.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,168
|4.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|+ 2,238
|5.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,589
|6.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,654
|7.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,700
|8.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,377
|9.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,683
|10.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,747
|11.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|+ 18,780
|12.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|+ 19,024
|13.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,198
|14.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,299
|15.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,469
|16.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,133
|17.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|+ 26,561
|18.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,224
|19.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,605
|20.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,796
|21.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 27,971
|22.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,229
|23.
|Levi Badie (B)
|Kawasaki
|+ 47,229
|24.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 54,512
|25.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 57,411
|out
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|out
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|out
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 12 of 16 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Points
|1.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|149
|2.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|144
|3.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|136
|4.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|121
|5.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|117
|6.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|108
|7.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|105
|8.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|84
|9.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|73
|10.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|66
|11.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|63
|12.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|62
|13.
|Bruno Ieraci (I)
|Kawasaki
|57
|14.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|56
|15.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|46
|16.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|43
|17.
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|34
|18.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|27
|19.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|26
|20.
|Aldi Mahendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|25
|21.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|25
|22.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|22
|23.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|22
|24.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|18
|25.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|13
|26.
|Kevin Santos (BR)
|Yamaha
|13
|27.
|Maxim Repak (SV)
|Kawasaki
|6
|28.
|Walid Khan (NL)
|KTM
|6
|29.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Kawasaki
|5
|30.
|Yeray Marquez Saiz (E)
|Kawasaki
|3
|31.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|3
|32.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|1
|33.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|1