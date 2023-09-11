Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) leads the world championship with a double victory

The Supersport World Championship 300 is traditionally exciting and competitive, but even more so this year. The special spice from a German-speaking perspective is provided by Freudenberg KTM ace Dirk Geiger, who is fighting for the world championship with strong results.



In the races in Magny-Cours, the man from Mannheim found his champion in Jeffrey Buis. The Dutchman took a double victory and because Geiger only finished ninth in the second race after a crash, the Kawasaki rider now leads the overall standings.

As a reminder: The 21-year-old from Meppel returned to the junior series and to MTM Kawasaki after an unsuccessful season with Motozoo Kawasaki in the Supersport World Championship. With the Belgian team, the Dutchman won the World Championship in 2020 and could now become the first rider to win two titles.

With ten wins, Buis is already the most successful 300cc rider. "It was really an incredible weekend for me. Two wins out of two possible, back at the top of the championship, and it was a strong performance from me overall," Buis knows. "I felt really comfortable with the bike and couldn't be happier with how it made me feel. It really was a memorable weekend and the goal now is to keep going like that."

Buis has shown excellent racing instincts in the past, looking to make the decision at the right moment. He won the first race by 1.9 sec, the second race by 0.7 sec. "Saturday was incredible. I felt strong the whole race and the plan was always to stay in front to get as many points as possible. In the last two laps I saw that I had a gap, so I pushed and gave everything to take the win," cheered the Dutchman. "I'm very happy about it and it's great for the championship. I want to thank the whole team for all the hard work and all the people who support me."