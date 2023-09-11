Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) leads the world championship with a double victory

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Kawasaki

After an unsuccessful attempt to gain a foothold in the middle category of the production-based World Championship, Jeffrey Buis switched back to the Supersport World Championship 300. After Magny-Cours, the Kawasaki rider is the World Championship leader.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The Supersport World Championship 300 is traditionally exciting and competitive, but even more so this year. The special spice from a German-speaking perspective is provided by Freudenberg KTM ace Dirk Geiger, who is fighting for the world championship with strong results.

In the races in Magny-Cours, the man from Mannheim found his champion in Jeffrey Buis. The Dutchman took a double victory and because Geiger only finished ninth in the second race after a crash, the Kawasaki rider now leads the overall standings.

As a reminder: The 21-year-old from Meppel returned to the junior series and to MTM Kawasaki after an unsuccessful season with Motozoo Kawasaki in the Supersport World Championship. With the Belgian team, the Dutchman won the World Championship in 2020 and could now become the first rider to win two titles.

With ten wins, Buis is already the most successful 300cc rider. "It was really an incredible weekend for me. Two wins out of two possible, back at the top of the championship, and it was a strong performance from me overall," Buis knows. "I felt really comfortable with the bike and couldn't be happier with how it made me feel. It really was a memorable weekend and the goal now is to keep going like that."

Buis has shown excellent racing instincts in the past, looking to make the decision at the right moment. He won the first race by 1.9 sec, the second race by 0.7 sec. "Saturday was incredible. I felt strong the whole race and the plan was always to stay in front to get as many points as possible. In the last two laps I saw that I had a gap, so I pushed and gave everything to take the win," cheered the Dutchman. "I'm very happy about it and it's great for the championship. I want to thank the whole team for all the hard work and all the people who support me."


Result Supersport 300 World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 0,668 sec
3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,787
4. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 1,013
5. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 1,182
6. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,342
7. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 1,452
8. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 4,009
9. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 9,607
10. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 13,598
11. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 13,764
12. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 13,862
13. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 13,927
14. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 14,076
15. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 14,228
16. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 14,644
17. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM + 14,689
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 14,900
19. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 20,344
20. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha + 20,543
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 20,887
22. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 21,104
23. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 35,969
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 36,401
25. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 41,915
26. Levi Badie (B) Kawasaki + 42,801
out Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha
out Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha
out Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha
Result Supersport- 300-WM Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,890 sec
3. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 2,168
4. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 2,238
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 2,589
6. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 2,654
7. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 2,700
8. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 12,377
9. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 18,683
10. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 18,747
11. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM + 18,780
12. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 19,024
13. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 19,198
14. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 19,299
15. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 19,469
16. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 21,133
17. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 26,561
18. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 27,224
19. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 27,605
20. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 27,796
21. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 27,971
22. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 28,229
23. Levi Badie (B) Kawasaki + 47,229
24. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 54,512
25. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 57,411
out Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki
out Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha
out Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha
out Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 12 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 149
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 144
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 136
4. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
5. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 117
6. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 108
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 105
8. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 84
9. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 73
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 66
11. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 63
12. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 62
13. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
14. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 56
15. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
16. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 43
17. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 27
19. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 26
20. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
21. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 25
22. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
23. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
28. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
29. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
30. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
31. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
32. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 1
33. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1