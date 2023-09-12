Dirk Geiger: Still in the title fight despite a fall

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Unlike the 2023 World Superbike Championship, the meeting in Portimão is already the season finale of the Supersport World Championship 300. Despite his crash in the second round at Magny-Cours, KTM and Dirk Geiger's title chances are intact.

No other category of the production-based world championship is as unpredictable as the Supersport World Championship 300. In the races, the leading group fighting for victory usually consists of eight to ten riders, as was the case last weekend in Magny-Cours. In addition, slipstreaming plays a big role, which makes tactics even more difficult. For KTM, Dirk Geiger is right at the front of the field dominated by Kawasaki and Yamaha.

After the disaster in Most, where the rider from Mannheim could not score any points, the 21-year-old showed an outstanding performance in Magny-Cours. As a restrained 19th on Friday, the Freudenberg rider surprised with the fastest time in Superpole. After 4th place in the first race, however, Geiger crashed on the last lap of the second race and only brought his RC390R home in ninth place. After all.

"The Superpole was mega. I felt great and managed to get one lap perfect. The team did a super job," Geiger held. "The races were pretty tough. I had a few points here and there that were hard for me. But was still able to stay well at the front. I was always good at the end. When positioning myself for the final battle in race 1 and also in race 2, I was then a bit unlucky with the crash. Nevertheless, they were important races for the championship!"

In the World Championship, at least five riders still have a realistic chance of winning the title. After Magny-Cours, Jeffrey Buis leads with 149 points ahead of Jose Perez Gonzalez (144), Geiger (136), Petr Svoboda (121) and Mirko Gennai (117). With Aragon and Portimão, there are only two race weekends left. At the season finale of the production-based World Championship in Jerez, only Superbike and Supersport World Championship are on the grid.

"With third place in the World Championship and only 13 points behind first place, everything is still possible. We are in the middle of the World Championship fight, anything can happen," team boss Carsten Freudenberg also knows. "In the last two WRC events we will continue to work hard and with concentration. We will not look too much at the WRC standings, but will get the maximum out of each race! We are in a positive mood."

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Magny-Cours, race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 0,668 sec
3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,787
4. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 1,013
5. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 1,182
6. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,342
7. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 1,452
8. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 4,009
9. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 9,607
10. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 13,598
11. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 13,764
12. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 13,862
13. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 13,927
14. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 14,076
15. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 14,228
16. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 14,644
17. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM + 14,689
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 14,900
19. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 20,344
20. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha + 20,543
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 20,887
22. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 21,104
23. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 35,969
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 36,401
25. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 41,915
26. Levi Badie (B) Kawasaki + 42,801
out Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha
out Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha
out Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha
Result Supersport- 300-WM Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,890 sec
3. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 2,168
4. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 2,238
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 2,589
6. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 2,654
7. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 2,700
8. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 12,377
9. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 18,683
10. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 18,747
11. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM + 18,780
12. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 19,024
13. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 19,198
14. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 19,299
15. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 19,469
16. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 21,133
17. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 26,561
18. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 27,224
19. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 27,605
20. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 27,796
21. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 27,971
22. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 28,229
23. Levi Badie (B) Kawasaki + 47,229
24. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 54,512
25. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 57,411
out Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki
out Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha
out Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha
out Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 12 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 149
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 144
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 136
4. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
5. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 117
6. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 108
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 105
8. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 84
9. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 73
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 66
11. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 63
12. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 62
13. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
14. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 56
15. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
16. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 43
17. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 27
19. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 26
20. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
21. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 25
22. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
23. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
28. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
29. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
30. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
31. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
32. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 1
33. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1