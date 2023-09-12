Dirk Geiger: Still in the title fight despite a fall
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
No other category of the production-based world championship is as unpredictable as the Supersport World Championship 300. In the races, the leading group fighting for victory usually consists of eight to ten riders, as was the case last weekend in Magny-Cours. In addition, slipstreaming plays a big role, which makes tactics even more difficult. For KTM, Dirk Geiger is right at the front of the field dominated by Kawasaki and Yamaha.
After the disaster in Most, where the rider from Mannheim could not score any points, the 21-year-old showed an outstanding performance in Magny-Cours. As a restrained 19th on Friday, the Freudenberg rider surprised with the fastest time in Superpole. After 4th place in the first race, however, Geiger crashed on the last lap of the second race and only brought his RC390R home in ninth place. After all.
"The Superpole was mega. I felt great and managed to get one lap perfect. The team did a super job," Geiger held. "The races were pretty tough. I had a few points here and there that were hard for me. But was still able to stay well at the front. I was always good at the end. When positioning myself for the final battle in race 1 and also in race 2, I was then a bit unlucky with the crash. Nevertheless, they were important races for the championship!"
In the World Championship, at least five riders still have a realistic chance of winning the title. After Magny-Cours, Jeffrey Buis leads with 149 points ahead of Jose Perez Gonzalez (144), Geiger (136), Petr Svoboda (121) and Mirko Gennai (117). With Aragon and Portimão, there are only two race weekends left. At the season finale of the production-based World Championship in Jerez, only Superbike and Supersport World Championship are on the grid.
"With third place in the World Championship and only 13 points behind first place, everything is still possible. We are in the middle of the World Championship fight, anything can happen," team boss Carsten Freudenberg also knows. "In the last two WRC events we will continue to work hard and with concentration. We will not look too much at the WRC standings, but will get the maximum out of each race! We are in a positive mood."
|Result Supersport 300 World Championship Magny-Cours, race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|2.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,668 sec
|3.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,787
|4.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,013
|5.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,182
|6.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,342
|7.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,452
|8.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 4,009
|9.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|+ 9,607
|10.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,598
|11.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 13,764
|12.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,862
|13.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,927
|14.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|+ 14,076
|15.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,228
|16.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,644
|17.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|+ 14,689
|18.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,900
|19.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 20,344
|20.
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 20,543
|21.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|+ 20,887
|22.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,104
|23.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 35,969
|24.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 36,401
|25.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 41,915
|26.
|Levi Badie (B)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,801
|out
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|out
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|out
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|Result Supersport- 300-WM Magny-Cours, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|2.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,890 sec
|3.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,168
|4.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|+ 2,238
|5.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,589
|6.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,654
|7.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,700
|8.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,377
|9.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,683
|10.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,747
|11.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|+ 18,780
|12.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|+ 19,024
|13.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,198
|14.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,299
|15.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,469
|16.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,133
|17.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|+ 26,561
|18.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,224
|19.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,605
|20.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,796
|21.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 27,971
|22.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 28,229
|23.
|Levi Badie (B)
|Kawasaki
|+ 47,229
|24.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 54,512
|25.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 57,411
|out
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|out
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|out
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 12 of 16 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Points
|1.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|149
|2.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|144
|3.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|136
|4.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|121
|5.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|117
|6.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|108
|7.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|105
|8.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|84
|9.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|73
|10.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|66
|11.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|63
|12.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|62
|13.
|Bruno Ieraci (I)
|Kawasaki
|57
|14.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|56
|15.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|46
|16.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|43
|17.
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|34
|18.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|27
|19.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|26
|20.
|Aldi Mahendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|25
|21.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|25
|22.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|22
|23.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|22
|24.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|18
|25.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|13
|26.
|Kevin Santos (BR)
|Yamaha
|13
|27.
|Maxim Repak (SV)
|Kawasaki
|6
|28.
|Walid Khan (NL)
|KTM
|6
|29.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Kawasaki
|5
|30.
|Yeray Marquez Saiz (E)
|Kawasaki
|3
|31.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|3
|32.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|1
|33.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|1