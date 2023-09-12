Dirk Geiger: Still in the title fight despite a fall

Unlike the 2023 World Superbike Championship, the meeting in Portimão is already the season finale of the Supersport World Championship 300. Despite his crash in the second round at Magny-Cours, KTM and Dirk Geiger's title chances are intact.

No other category of the production-based world championship is as unpredictable as the Supersport World Championship 300. In the races, the leading group fighting for victory usually consists of eight to ten riders, as was the case last weekend in Magny-Cours. In addition, slipstreaming plays a big role, which makes tactics even more difficult. For KTM, Dirk Geiger is right at the front of the field dominated by Kawasaki and Yamaha.

After the disaster in Most, where the rider from Mannheim could not score any points, the 21-year-old showed an outstanding performance in Magny-Cours. As a restrained 19th on Friday, the Freudenberg rider surprised with the fastest time in Superpole. After 4th place in the first race, however, Geiger crashed on the last lap of the second race and only brought his RC390R home in ninth place. After all.

"The Superpole was mega. I felt great and managed to get one lap perfect. The team did a super job," Geiger held. "The races were pretty tough. I had a few points here and there that were hard for me. But was still able to stay well at the front. I was always good at the end. When positioning myself for the final battle in race 1 and also in race 2, I was then a bit unlucky with the crash. Nevertheless, they were important races for the championship!"

In the World Championship, at least five riders still have a realistic chance of winning the title. After Magny-Cours, Jeffrey Buis leads with 149 points ahead of Jose Perez Gonzalez (144), Geiger (136), Petr Svoboda (121) and Mirko Gennai (117). With Aragon and Portimão, there are only two race weekends left. At the season finale of the production-based World Championship in Jerez, only Superbike and Supersport World Championship are on the grid.

"With third place in the World Championship and only 13 points behind first place, everything is still possible. We are in the middle of the World Championship fight, anything can happen," team boss Carsten Freudenberg also knows. "In the last two WRC events we will continue to work hard and with concentration. We will not look too much at the WRC standings, but will get the maximum out of each race! We are in a positive mood."