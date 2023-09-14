Yamaha fulfils dreams: R3 champ moves up to 300 World Championship

At the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours, the first title was awarded. In the final of the R3 European Cup, Italian Emiliano Ercolani secured promotion to the World Championship.

The R3 bLU cRU European Cup was held on six race weekends of the 2023 World Superbike Championship as part of the supporting programme, and the final took place last weekend in Magny-Cours. Six riders had a mathematical chance of winning the title, but realistically only the Italian Emiliano Ercolani and the Indonesian Aldi Satya Mahendra were in the running.

The decision could not have been more turbulent and chaotic. In the first race, both title contenders, Ercolani and Mahendra, crashed. The stop was unavoidable.

At the restart, the Indonesian, whose bike was too badly damaged in the crash, was missing, putting him out of the title race. From the last grid position, Ercolani still roared to fourth place, but the winner, the Spaniard Marc Vich, reduced his gap to 23 points.

So the second race had to bring the decision. Ercolani crashed again and watched off the track to see what the outcome of the final race would be - if Vich won again, the title would be lost. But the Spaniard only finished sixth, while Mahendra won despite two long-lap penalties.

Yamaha's sponsorship programme now allows Ercolani to move up to the Supersport World Championship 300 in 2024.



"I am very emotional and happy. I thought the title was lost after the crashes, but luckily my points from the previous races were enough," stammered 18-year-old from Pesaro. "Thank you to my family and my team and to everyone who supported me and believed in me. Last year I won the SuperFinal, which allowed me to compete in this year's R3 Championship, and now I've become champion here and I'm going to move up to the World Championship - it's a dream come true!"