Coup: Team Freudenberg KTM signs Jeffrey Buis

With the 2020 title, ten wins and 18 podiums, Supersport 300 World Championship leader Jeffrey Buis from the Netherlands is one of the most successful in this class. In 2024, he will be piloting a KTM.

Dirk Geiger from the Freudenberg KTM Paligo team is having an excellent season with the new RC 390 R, has already made it onto the podium four times and even won in Imola; the rider from Mannheim is currently third in the World Championship.

Such performances are noted in the paddock and arouse interest. During the Magny Cours weekend, when Jeffrey Buis won twice and thus took over the world championship lead, the Saxon team Freudenberg KTM Paligo surprisingly reached an agreement with the Dutchman on a cooperation in the 2024 world championship. Buis was already World Champion in 2020 and has claimed all of his ten victories and 18 podiums on Kawasaki, and the new KTM has made a big impression on the 21-year-old.

Now it's official: Jeffrey will take the place of Lennox Lehmann, who wants to move up to the 600cc class. Dirk Geiger can imagine riding another season with the Freudenberg team, which would give the squad from Bischofswerda a very strong duo.

"Bringing a rider of Jeffrey's calibre into the team makes me very proud," emphasises team boss Carsten Freudenberg. "It also shows the appreciation of Freudenberg KTM Paligo Racing in the paddock. The signing of Jeffrey is perfect. Everyone looking for a fast rider in the Supersport 300 world has Jeffrey on their wish list. Now we have the first winning rider on board for 2024. The preparations for the coming season are in full swing. There will certainly be more surprises. I'm glad that with Jeffrey we were able to put the first piece of the puzzle in place early for the coming World Cup season. This contract signing gives the team the necessary stability for further planning. In this context, a big thank you goes to KTM, Paligo and of course all the sponsors of Team Freudenberg. Without stable and reliable partners, none of this would be possible."