Portimão 2022: Memories of Victor Steeman

A year ago, the season finale of the Supersport World Championship 300 also took place in Portimão. It was one of the most harrowing weekends of the production-based world championship, when Victor Steeman lost his life.

Victor Steeman came to the season finale of the 300cc World Championship in second place overall, the title win was rather unlikely in view of the 50-point gap, but the Dutchman never gave up believing in it. But that was to become a minor matter. In the first race, the Kawasaki rider crashed in turn 14 on the third lap together with Jose-Luis Perez from Spain. Both motorbikes rolled over several times and close to their riders. The race was then stopped.

Medical personnel and ambulances quickly arrived at the scene of the accident, and Steeman received medical treatment at the Medical Centre while still on the track. He was then flown by helicopter to the hospital in Faro, where he underwent surgery on his head to remove the pressure from his brain.

In vain: two days later, the life-support machines were switched off and the 22-year-old was declared dead. If that had not been bad enough, on 11 October his mother Flora van Limbeek died of cardiac arrest; she could not bear the loss of her son. The family tragedy shook people all over the world.

The funeral took place at the Moscowa cemetery in Arnhem in the circle of family and closest friends. For the public, Victor's closest friends are organising another mourning event at his favourite race track in Assen.

As an organ donor, Victor saved the lives of five young people. A foundation named after him aims to improve safety on and around the race track.

Victor was a quiet character, very polite and well-mannered. With him, motorcycling has lost one of its most promising talents.