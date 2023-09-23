Jubilation at KTM: Dirk Geiger in second place on the grid at Aragon
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Only 13 points separate the top three Jeffrey Buis, Jose Perez Gonzalez and Dirk Geiger before the penultimate event of the Supersport 300 World Championship in Aragon, followed by the finale next weekend in Portimao.
Geiger led the timesheets until the last lap of qualifying, then he was overtaken by Italian Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha). With second place on the grid, the three-time pole setter nevertheless has an excellent starting position for the two races in MotorLand.
"That was a top Superpole," the man from Mannheim was pleased when he met SPEEDWEEK.com. "I managed a good time in the group, but not as I had hoped. Because there was congestion here and there - 300s that is."
With the low-power 300cc bikes, the slipstream on the two straights at Aragon is particularly noticeable. "You need a second plus advantage when you come into the straight leading," Geiger explained. "On the long straight it might not matter so much. But when you're coming up the straight at start/finish, it gets nasty when you're alone and the ones behind you still have a bit of slipstream."
Dirk's tactic for the races? "Step on the gas," he laughed. "Full attack!"
Geiger's teammate Lennox Lehmann qualified 12th on the grid.
|Times Supersport 300 Aragon, Superpole:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|2:06,119 min
|2.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|2:06,441
|+ 0,322 sec
|3.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|2:06,588
|+ 0,469
|4.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|2:06,901
|+ 0,782
|5.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|2:06,923
|+ 0,804
|6.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,025
|+ 0,906
|7.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|2:07,037
|+ 0,918
|8.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,073
|+ 0,954
|9.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|2:07,086
|+ 0,967
|10.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,138
|+ 1,019
|11.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|2:07,159
|+ 1,040
|12.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|2:07,164
|+ 1,045
|13.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,172
|+ 1,053
|14.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,227
|+ 1,108
|15.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|2:07,273
|+ 1,154
|16.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,395
|+ 1,276
|17.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,423
|+ 1,304
|18.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,442
|+ 1,323
|19.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|2:07,458
|+ 1,339
|20.
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|2:07,463
|+ 1,344
|21.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,703
|+ 1,584
|22.
|Marc Vich (E)
|Yamaha
|2:07,746
|+ 1,627
|23.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|2:07,756
|+ 1,637
|24.
|Antonio Torres Dominguez (E)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,831
|+ 1,712
|25.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|2:07,863
|+ 1,744
|26.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|2:08,016
|+ 1,897
|27.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|2:08,019
|+ 1,900
|28.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|2:08,466
|+ 2,347
|29.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|2:08,861
|+ 2,742
|30.
|Christopher Clark (USA)
|Kawasaki
|2:10,421
|+ 4,302
|31.
|Astrid Madrigal (MX)
|Kawasaki
|2:12,384
|+ 6,265
|32.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove