Jubilation at KTM: Dirk Geiger in second place on the grid at Aragon

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

KTM Freudenberg rider Dirk Geiger has created an excellent starting position for the penultimate event of the Supersport 300 World Championship in Aragon. "Step on the gas and full attack," is his tactic.

Only 13 points separate the top three Jeffrey Buis, Jose Perez Gonzalez and Dirk Geiger before the penultimate event of the Supersport 300 World Championship in Aragon, followed by the finale next weekend in Portimao.

Geiger led the timesheets until the last lap of qualifying, then he was overtaken by Italian Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha). With second place on the grid, the three-time pole setter nevertheless has an excellent starting position for the two races in MotorLand.

"That was a top Superpole," the man from Mannheim was pleased when he met SPEEDWEEK.com. "I managed a good time in the group, but not as I had hoped. Because there was congestion here and there - 300s that is."

With the low-power 300cc bikes, the slipstream on the two straights at Aragon is particularly noticeable. "You need a second plus advantage when you come into the straight leading," Geiger explained. "On the long straight it might not matter so much. But when you're coming up the straight at start/finish, it gets nasty when you're alone and the ones behind you still have a bit of slipstream."

Dirk's tactic for the races? "Step on the gas," he laughed. "Full attack!"

Geiger's teammate Lennox Lehmann qualified 12th on the grid.

Times Supersport 300 Aragon, Superpole:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 2:06,119 min
2. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 2:06,441 + 0,322 sec
3. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 2:06,588 + 0,469
4. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 2:06,901 + 0,782
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 2:06,923 + 0,804
6. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 2:07,025 + 0,906
7. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 2:07,037 + 0,918
8. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 2:07,073 + 0,954
9. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 2:07,086 + 0,967
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 2:07,138 + 1,019
11. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 2:07,159 + 1,040
12. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 2:07,164 + 1,045
13. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 2:07,172 + 1,053
14. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 2:07,227 + 1,108
15. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 2:07,273 + 1,154
16. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 2:07,395 + 1,276
17. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 2:07,423 + 1,304
18. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 2:07,442 + 1,323
19. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 2:07,458 + 1,339
20. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 2:07,463 + 1,344
21. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 2:07,703 + 1,584
22. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha 2:07,746 + 1,627
23. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 2:07,756 + 1,637
24. Antonio Torres Dominguez (E) Kawasaki 2:07,831 + 1,712
25. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 2:07,863 + 1,744
26. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 2:08,016 + 1,897
27. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha 2:08,019 + 1,900
28. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 2:08,466 + 2,347
29. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 2:08,861 + 2,742
30. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki 2:10,421 + 4,302
31. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki 2:12,384 + 6,265
32. Marc Garcia (E) Kove