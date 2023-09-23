Aragón, Race 1: Drama for KTM and Dirk Geiger

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

The first race of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Aragón was won by Kawasaki rider Loris Veneman. After crashes, Dirk Geiger and Lennox Lehmann did not score any points. The title win by KTM has become a distant memory.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The weather in Aragón is ideal for exciting motorsport and provided good conditions for the first race of the Supersport World Championship 300. The top three in the overall standings, Jeffrey Buis, José Perez Gonzalez and Dirk Geiger, were separated by only 13 points and they all qualified in the top five in Superpole, with KTM rider Geiger on the front row in second place. After the meeting in Spain, only the finale in Portimão next weekend is on the agenda.

But after a crash by Samuel Di Sora (Kawasaki), the race was stopped on lap 4 and restarted over just five laps with the last standings. Geiger was now on pole ahead of Kawasaki riders Perez and Osuna Saez. Lennox Lehmann (KTM) was absent from the second start, having previously been cleared by Antonio Torres on the first lap.

Geiger started the race strongly and led the field for the first three laps. When the man from Mannheim got involved in fights for position, he crashed in turn 9 of the fourth lap - a bitter blow to the German's and KTM's title hopes.

Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels and constant changes of position. Dutchman Loris Veneman took his first victory ahead of world championship leader Buis. Third place went to Daniel Mogeda from Spain. The entire podium was hogged by Kawasaki.

This is how the race went:

Start: Geiger turns into the first corner in the lead. Osuna third, Buis fourth.

Lap 1: Geiger holds on to the lead. Behind him it's all hustle and bustle.

Lap 2: The top 6 are pulling away slightly. Buis fights his way up to 2nd place behind Geiger. Vannucci (8th) with the fastest lap in 2:07,106 min.

Lap 3: Geiger continues to lead the field.

Lap 4: Osuna and Garcia pass Geiger - a few corners later Geiger crashes, but is able to resume the race in last position.

Last lap: Veneman wins ahead of Buis and Mogeda.

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki
2. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 0,033 sec
3. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 0,049
4. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 0,115
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,787
6. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 0,909
7. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,914
8. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 0,940
9. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 1,006
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 1,135
11. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,275
12. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 1,279
13. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 1,327
14. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha + 1,420
15. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 2,010
16. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 2,479
17. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 2,522
18. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 4,522
19. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 7,091
20. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 10,051
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 10,554
22. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 10,575
23. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 15,626
24. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 23,901
25. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki + 26,953
26. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 45,278
out Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
out Marc Garcia (E) Kove
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 13 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 169
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 155
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 136
4. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
5. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 117
6. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 111
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 105
8. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 84
9. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 81
10. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 79
11. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 78
12. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 72
13. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 71
14. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
15. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 53
16. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
17. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 38
18. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
19. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 34
20. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 26
21. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 26
22. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
23. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 8
28. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
29. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
30. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
31. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
32. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
33. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 2
34. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha 2
35. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1