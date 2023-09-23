Aragón, Race 1: Drama for KTM and Dirk Geiger

The first race of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Aragón was won by Kawasaki rider Loris Veneman. After crashes, Dirk Geiger and Lennox Lehmann did not score any points. The title win by KTM has become a distant memory.

The weather in Aragón is ideal for exciting motorsport and provided good conditions for the first race of the Supersport World Championship 300. The top three in the overall standings, Jeffrey Buis, José Perez Gonzalez and Dirk Geiger, were separated by only 13 points and they all qualified in the top five in Superpole, with KTM rider Geiger on the front row in second place. After the meeting in Spain, only the finale in Portimão next weekend is on the agenda.

But after a crash by Samuel Di Sora (Kawasaki), the race was stopped on lap 4 and restarted over just five laps with the last standings. Geiger was now on pole ahead of Kawasaki riders Perez and Osuna Saez. Lennox Lehmann (KTM) was absent from the second start, having previously been cleared by Antonio Torres on the first lap.

Geiger started the race strongly and led the field for the first three laps. When the man from Mannheim got involved in fights for position, he crashed in turn 9 of the fourth lap - a bitter blow to the German's and KTM's title hopes.

Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels and constant changes of position. Dutchman Loris Veneman took his first victory ahead of world championship leader Buis. Third place went to Daniel Mogeda from Spain. The entire podium was hogged by Kawasaki.

This is how the race went:

Start: Geiger turns into the first corner in the lead. Osuna third, Buis fourth.



Lap 1: Geiger holds on to the lead. Behind him it's all hustle and bustle.



Lap 2: The top 6 are pulling away slightly. Buis fights his way up to 2nd place behind Geiger. Vannucci (8th) with the fastest lap in 2:07,106 min.



Lap 3: Geiger continues to lead the field.



Lap 4: Osuna and Garcia pass Geiger - a few corners later Geiger crashes, but is able to resume the race in last position.



Last lap: Veneman wins ahead of Buis and Mogeda.