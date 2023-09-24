Lennox Lehmann in hospital: Femur fracture

The first race of the Supersport 300 World Championship in Aragon ended bitterly and painfully for Lennox Lehmann from the German Freudenberg KTM team - the 17-year-old's season is over.

On the third lap of the first Supersport 300 race, Lennox Lehmann was cleared by Spaniard Antonio Torres Dominguez. Both slid to the outside in turn 16, Lehmann had the misfortune of crashing into an advertising board, which is set up in front of tyre stacks, trapped between the two motorbikes.

In the heavy impact, the 17-year-old from Dresden broke his right thigh slightly below the neck of the femur and was subsequently transported to the hospital in Zaragoza, 100 kilometres away. Nothing is known yet about the medical treatment, usually such fractures are fixed with an intramedullary nail.

As the final of the World Championship will take place next weekend in Portimao, the season is over for Lennox.



Next year, the tall Saxon wants to move up to the Supersport class. Whether nationally or internationally depends on the financial conditions.