Aragón, Race 2: Ex-World Champion wins, Geiger fifth

After winning the second race at MotorLand Aragón, Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) is on the verge of winning this year's Supersport World Championship 300, with Dirk Geiger bringing the only KTM home in fifth position.

The starting grid for the second round of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Aragón corresponded to Superpole. Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha), Dirk Geiger (KTM) and Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) started the race from the front row. Not at the start was Lennox Lehmann, who was cleared in the first heat and broke his thigh.

The weather at the start at 15:15 was summery warm and almost windless. Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels and constant changes of position. Buis led most of the laps, but Geiger, Vannucci and other riders were also in the lead at times.

In the last two laps it became more hectic, every pilot wanted to get into a good position for the final. Petr Svoboda (Kawasaki) was the first rider of the leading group to retire from the fight for victory with a crash; a few corners later, Dutchman Ruben Bijman (Yamaha) followed.

Vannucci went into the last lap as the leader with a few metres advantage, Geiger in fifth. In the end, however, it was Buis who placed himself cleverly and took the win 0.021 sec ahead of Vannucci and Gaggi. KTM rider Geiger remained in 5th place.

In the last lap, Fenton Seabright set the fastest lap in 2:06.780 min - but the Englishman only finished tenth.

Before the season finale in Portimão, Buis leads the overall standings with 194 points ahead of José Perez with 164. With Dirk Geiger 47 points behind, he has no realistic chance of winning this year's title.

This is how the race went:

Start: Geiger ahead of Buis and Vannucci into the first corner. Clark crashed.



Lap 1: Buis 0.6 sec ahead of Geiger Vannucci and Garcia.



Lap 2: Fastest lap Mikro Gennai (18th) in 2:06,855 min. Filipino Troy Alberto crashed.



Lap 3: The top 6 are slightly ahead, Geiger third.



Lap 4: In front Osuna, Perez and Vannucci, 0.6 sec behind Buis and Geiger.



Lap 5: As fast as a group could break away, as fast it is caught again - the top-10 in one second.



Lap 6: Mexican Astrid Madrigal (Yamaha) is 16 sec behind the second last.



Lap 7: Gennai has fought his way through the field and leads the race for the first time. Geiger has dropped back to 8th place.



Lap 8: The positions keep changing, Geiger tenth. The top 19 (!) within 2.3 sec.



Lap 9: Geiger is moving forward again. Di Sora falls.



Lap 10: Many position changes, Svoboda crashes.



Lap 11: Crash Bijman



Last lap: Buis wins, Geiger in 5th place