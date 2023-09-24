Aragón, Race 2: Ex-World Champion wins, Geiger fifth

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

After winning the second race at MotorLand Aragón, Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) is on the verge of winning this year's Supersport World Championship 300, with Dirk Geiger bringing the only KTM home in fifth position.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The starting grid for the second round of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Aragón corresponded to Superpole. Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha), Dirk Geiger (KTM) and Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) started the race from the front row. Not at the start was Lennox Lehmann, who was cleared in the first heat and broke his thigh.

The weather at the start at 15:15 was summery warm and almost windless. Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels and constant changes of position. Buis led most of the laps, but Geiger, Vannucci and other riders were also in the lead at times.

In the last two laps it became more hectic, every pilot wanted to get into a good position for the final. Petr Svoboda (Kawasaki) was the first rider of the leading group to retire from the fight for victory with a crash; a few corners later, Dutchman Ruben Bijman (Yamaha) followed.

Vannucci went into the last lap as the leader with a few metres advantage, Geiger in fifth. In the end, however, it was Buis who placed himself cleverly and took the win 0.021 sec ahead of Vannucci and Gaggi. KTM rider Geiger remained in 5th place.

In the last lap, Fenton Seabright set the fastest lap in 2:06.780 min - but the Englishman only finished tenth.

Before the season finale in Portimão, Buis leads the overall standings with 194 points ahead of José Perez with 164. With Dirk Geiger 47 points behind, he has no realistic chance of winning this year's title.

This is how the race went:

Start: Geiger ahead of Buis and Vannucci into the first corner. Clark crashed.

Lap 1: Buis 0.6 sec ahead of Geiger Vannucci and Garcia.

Lap 2: Fastest lap Mikro Gennai (18th) in 2:06,855 min. Filipino Troy Alberto crashed.

Lap 3: The top 6 are slightly ahead, Geiger third.

Lap 4: In front Osuna, Perez and Vannucci, 0.6 sec behind Buis and Geiger.

Lap 5: As fast as a group could break away, as fast it is caught again - the top-10 in one second.

Lap 6: Mexican Astrid Madrigal (Yamaha) is 16 sec behind the second last.

Lap 7: Gennai has fought his way through the field and leads the race for the first time. Geiger has dropped back to 8th place.

Lap 8: The positions keep changing, Geiger tenth. The top 19 (!) within 2.3 sec.

Lap 9: Geiger is moving forward again. Di Sora falls.

Lap 10: Many position changes, Svoboda crashes.

Lap 11: Crash Bijman

Last lap: Buis wins, Geiger in 5th place

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 0,021 sec
3. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,097
4. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 0,268
5. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 0,468
6. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 0,471
7. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 0,567
8. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,569
9. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 0,775
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 0,860
11. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 0,975
12. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 3,247
13. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 4,033
14. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 4,045
15. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 5,102
16. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 5,352
17. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 18,551
18. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 18,698
19. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 18,869
20. Antonio Torres Dominguez (E) Kawasaki + 19,336
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 35,750
22. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 35,945
23. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha
- Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
- Marc Vich (E) Yamaha
- Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki
- Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki
- Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki
Result Supersport 300 World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki
2. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 0,033 sec
3. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 0,049
4. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 0,115
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,787
6. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 0,909
7. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,914
8. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 0,940
9. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 1,006
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 1,135
11. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,275
12. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 1,279
13. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 1,327
14. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha + 1,420
15. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 2,010
16. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 2,479
17. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 2,522
18. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 4,522
19. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 7,091
20. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 10,051
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 10,554
22. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 10,575
23. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 15,626
24. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 23,901
25. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki + 26,953
26. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 45,278
- Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
- Marc Garcia (E) Kove
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 14 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 194
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 164
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 147
4. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 131
5. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 130
6. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 105
8. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 91
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 88
10. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 86
11. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 84
12. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 83
13. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 78
14. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
15. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 57
16. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
17. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 38
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 37
19. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
20. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 33
21. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 27
22. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
23. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 10
28. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
29. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
30. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
31. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
32. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
33. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 2
34. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha 2
35. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1
36. Sven Doornenbal (NL) Kawasaki 0
37. Kas Beekmans (NL) Yamaha 0
38. Clement Rouge (F) Yamaha 0