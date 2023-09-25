Dirk Geiger: Now the World Cup title is almost out of reach

After Magny-Cours, Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM Paligo) crashed in the leading group for the second time this season in the Supersport 300 World Championship in Aragon. The possible world championship title slipped away from him.

Dirk Geiger is having a strong season with the new KTM RC 390 R in the Saxon team Freudenberg Paligo and has already made it onto the podium four times.

After the disaster in Most, where Geiger was unable to take any points, the 21-year-old had outstanding speed in Magny-Cours and captured pole position. After 4th place in the first race, he crashed in the last lap of the second race, but still brought his bike home in ninth place.

In Aragon it was a similar picture. Starting from 2nd on the grid, he had the best chance for the two races, but in the first race he crashed on the penultimate lap while lying in third position, which led to his third zero this year.

In the second race, Dirk finished fifth - 0.468 sec behind winner and World Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki).

The gap to the Dutchman is now an almost unassailable 47 points before the last two races in Portimao next weekend - 50 are still up for grabs. The situation is better for World Championship rank 2, Jose Perez Gonzalez is 17 points ahead of Geiger.

"That was a stupid mistake, I rode a bit too close," Geiger described his mishap in the first race to SPEEDWEEK.com. "My front wheel slipped off. It's a pity that it happened twice in a row. At the end, where it gets serious - two unnecessary zeros."

The man from Mannheim first had to come to terms with that from Saturday to Sunday, the warm-up on Sunday morning did not go at all. "I couldn't build up any feeling and just drove crap together," Dirk said. "It's always strange when you don't know why you crashed. According to the data I did everything the same, it was a stupid situation. The beginning of the second race was okay, then I went poo-poo and dropped a few places. Then I said to myself that it can't be that I'm bumping around back there. On the last lap I lost my timing a bit. I maintain that if I had been one position ahead on the back straight, I would have been fighting for the win. The guy in front of me made a mistake, I had to go out in the last corner, I was completely in nowhere and didn't know what to do."


Result Supersport 300 World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 0,021 sec
3. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,097
4. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 0,268
5. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 0,468
6. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 0,471
7. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 0,567
8. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,569
9. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 0,775
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 0,860
11. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 0,975
12. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 3,247
13. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 4,033
14. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 4,045
15. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 5,102
16. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 5,352
17. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 18,551
18. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 18,698
19. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 18,869
20. Antonio Torres Dominguez (E) Kawasaki + 19,336
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 35,750
22. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 35,945
23. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha
- Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
- Marc Vich (E) Yamaha
- Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki
- Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki
- Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki
Result Supersport 300 World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki
2. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 0,033 sec
3. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 0,049
4. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 0,115
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,787
6. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 0,909
7. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,914
8. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 0,940
9. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 1,006
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 1,135
11. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,275
12. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 1,279
13. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 1,327
14. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha + 1,420
15. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 2,010
16. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 2,479
17. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 2,522
18. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 4,522
19. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 7,091
20. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 10,051
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 10,554
22. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 10,575
23. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 15,626
24. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 23,901
25. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki + 26,953
26. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 45,278
- Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
- Marc Garcia (E) Kove
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 14 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 194
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 164
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 147
4. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 131
5. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 130
6. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 105
8. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 91
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 88
10. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 86
11. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 84
12. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 83
13. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 78
14. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
15. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 57
16. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
17. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 38
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 37
19. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
20. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 33
21. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 27
22. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
23. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 10
28. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
29. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
30. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
31. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
32. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
33. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 2
34. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha 2
35. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1
36. Sven Doornenbal (NL) Kawasaki 0
37. Kas Beekmans (NL) Yamaha 0
38. Clement Rouge (F) Yamaha 0