Dirk Geiger: Now the World Cup title is almost out of reach

After Magny-Cours, Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM Paligo) crashed in the leading group for the second time this season in the Supersport 300 World Championship in Aragon. The possible world championship title slipped away from him.

Dirk Geiger is having a strong season with the new KTM RC 390 R in the Saxon team Freudenberg Paligo and has already made it onto the podium four times.

After the disaster in Most, where Geiger was unable to take any points, the 21-year-old had outstanding speed in Magny-Cours and captured pole position. After 4th place in the first race, he crashed in the last lap of the second race, but still brought his bike home in ninth place.

In Aragon it was a similar picture. Starting from 2nd on the grid, he had the best chance for the two races, but in the first race he crashed on the penultimate lap while lying in third position, which led to his third zero this year.

In the second race, Dirk finished fifth - 0.468 sec behind winner and World Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki).

The gap to the Dutchman is now an almost unassailable 47 points before the last two races in Portimao next weekend - 50 are still up for grabs. The situation is better for World Championship rank 2, Jose Perez Gonzalez is 17 points ahead of Geiger.

"That was a stupid mistake, I rode a bit too close," Geiger described his mishap in the first race to SPEEDWEEK.com. "My front wheel slipped off. It's a pity that it happened twice in a row. At the end, where it gets serious - two unnecessary zeros."

The man from Mannheim first had to come to terms with that from Saturday to Sunday, the warm-up on Sunday morning did not go at all. "I couldn't build up any feeling and just drove crap together," Dirk said. "It's always strange when you don't know why you crashed. According to the data I did everything the same, it was a stupid situation. The beginning of the second race was okay, then I went poo-poo and dropped a few places. Then I said to myself that it can't be that I'm bumping around back there. On the last lap I lost my timing a bit. I maintain that if I had been one position ahead on the back straight, I would have been fighting for the win. The guy in front of me made a mistake, I had to go out in the last corner, I was completely in nowhere and didn't know what to do."