Update Lennox Lehmann: Two vertebrae also broken

On TV, Lennox Lehmann's crash didn't look particularly scary - but we only saw half of it. In turn 16, the 17-year-old was cleared by the slipping Spaniard Antonio Torres Dominguez, Lehmann then crashed into an advertising board that was set up in front of tyre stacks, trapped between the two motorbikes.

Lennox was flown by helicopter to hospital in Zaragoza, 100 kilometres away, because it was unclear what injuries the youngster from Team Freudenberg KTM Paligo had sustained. "The femur fracture was clear, they weren't sure about the pelvis and spine," father Tobias Lehmann told SPEEDWEEK.com.

The femur fracture was fixed with an intramedullary nail in an operation on Sunday morning. As it turned out, the 8th and 9th thoracic vertebrae are also broken. Fortunately, the fracture is not displaced, Lennox has no neurological impairment.

"The question is whether to operate or not," described father Lehmann, who received all medical records on Tuesday to forward to German doctors. "We will consult with the doctors at home, there would be a possibility to fly him out. Lennox did not have to be restrained, he is also allowed to lie on his side for a short time to relax his back. Nothing against the doctors here, so far everything has worked perfectly, but there is the language problem. And they don't have the capacity to operate on him overnight, so he would just keep lying around. Then he will be operated on and lie down again. If we get the go-ahead that he is fit for transport, then we'll see that we get him flown out."

Father Tobias and mother Manja have taken a hotel room next to the hospital and are supporting their son in any way they can. "Lennox has a lot of things going through his head right now," Tobias knows. "At the end of the day, you are aware of the risk that something like this can happen. But of course he didn't want to end the season like this. Now he's hoping that everything gets back on track quickly and he can get back on the bike."

Dario Giuseppetti, with whom Lennox spent many training days in Spain during the winter and who was also there as a support person in Aragon, proved to be a great help. "He was also at the hospital for the first two days and took care of the translation," said Tobias, who is very grateful to Dario for that. "The two of them are thick with each other, he was there the whole time he was in intensive care. That has been good for Lennox because he is a confidant for him. Dario speaks Spanish, so that helped a lot."