Jeffrey Buis (21): Now two-time 300cc world champion

Even before the final of this year's Supersport World Championship 300 in Portimão, Jeffrey Buis was the most successful rider in the junior series. The Kawasaki rider is the first to win two world championships.

After his first World Championship title, Jeffrey Buis tried his hand at the 2021 Supersport World Championship and switched to the Kawasaki team MotoZoo for it. The season was disappointing and without a single championship point. It was difficult to assess the team's contribution to the misery. The fact is that his various teammates also failed to shine. Michel Fabrizio, who threw in the towel in frustration after nine meetings, only made it into the top 15 in three races.

Back at MTM Kawasaki in the Supersport World Championship 300, the 21-year-old from Meppel was able to prove his speed. After a difficult home race in Assen, Buis took his first win and another podium at the second meeting of the season in Barcelona. In Misano, Imola and Most, the Kawasaki rider did not stand out from the crowd, but kept his gap to the World Championship leader in check.

From Magny-Cours onwards, Buis took off and catapulted himself from 5th place to the top with a double victory. With another victory and a second place in MotorLand Aragón, he extended his lead to 30 points over the Spaniard José-Luis Perez and was the favourite to win the Supersport World Championship 300 - Dirk Geiger of Team Freudenberg KTM, 47 points behind, no longer had a realistic chance.

At the season finale in Portimão, the Kawasaki rider decided the world championship for himself in a very unspectacular manner with places 8 and 11. The Dutchman was the most consistent rider over the season and proved to have excellent instincts. With two World Championship titles, eleven victories and 20 podium places, Buis is by far the most successful rider in the 300cc World Championship.

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,002 sec
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 6,446
4. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 6,493
5. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 6,518
6. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 6,553
7. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 6,656
8. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 6,864
9. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 7,579
10. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 7,983
11. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 12,465
12. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 17,947
13. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 17,948
14. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha + 18,280
15. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 18,283
16. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 18,359
17. Phillip Tonn (D) KTM + 18,365
18. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 18,375
19. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 18,483
20. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 32,399
21. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 33,663
22. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki + 33,851
23. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 33,985
24. Dinis Borges (P) Kawasaki + 34,232
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 34,503
26. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 34,550
27. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 40,370
out Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
out Marc Garcia (E) Kove
out Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha
Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha
2. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,311
4. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 0,399
5. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 0,676
6. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 0,831
7. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 0,850
8. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 1,025
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 1,302
10. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 2,566
11. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 1 sector
12. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki + 1 sector
13. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 1 sector
14. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 1 sector
15. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 1 sector
16. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 1 sector
17. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha + 1 sector
18. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 1 sector
19. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 1 sector
20. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 1 sector
21. Dinis Borges (P) Kawasaki + 1 sector
22. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 1 sector
23. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 1 sector
24. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 2 sectors
25. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 3 sectors
26. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 1 Rd.
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 2 Rd.
out Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki
out Phillip Tonn (D) KTM
out Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 16 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 207
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 200
3. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 180
4. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 174
5. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 155
6. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 113
8. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 109
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 108
10. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 106
11. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 98
12. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 96
13. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 90
14. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
15. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 57
16. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
17. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 46
18. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 37
19. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 37
20. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 35
21. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
22. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
23. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 9
28. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
29. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
30. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
31. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki 4
32. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
33. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
34. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 2
35. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha 2
36. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha 2
37. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1