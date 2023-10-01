Jeffrey Buis (21): Now two-time 300cc world champion

Even before the final of this year's Supersport World Championship 300 in Portimão, Jeffrey Buis was the most successful rider in the junior series. The Kawasaki rider is the first to win two world championships.

After his first World Championship title, Jeffrey Buis tried his hand at the 2021 Supersport World Championship and switched to the Kawasaki team MotoZoo for it. The season was disappointing and without a single championship point. It was difficult to assess the team's contribution to the misery. The fact is that his various teammates also failed to shine. Michel Fabrizio, who threw in the towel in frustration after nine meetings, only made it into the top 15 in three races.

Back at MTM Kawasaki in the Supersport World Championship 300, the 21-year-old from Meppel was able to prove his speed. After a difficult home race in Assen, Buis took his first win and another podium at the second meeting of the season in Barcelona. In Misano, Imola and Most, the Kawasaki rider did not stand out from the crowd, but kept his gap to the World Championship leader in check.

From Magny-Cours onwards, Buis took off and catapulted himself from 5th place to the top with a double victory. With another victory and a second place in MotorLand Aragón, he extended his lead to 30 points over the Spaniard José-Luis Perez and was the favourite to win the Supersport World Championship 300 - Dirk Geiger of Team Freudenberg KTM, 47 points behind, no longer had a realistic chance.

At the season finale in Portimão, the Kawasaki rider decided the world championship for himself in a very unspectacular manner with places 8 and 11. The Dutchman was the most consistent rider over the season and proved to have excellent instincts. With two World Championship titles, eleven victories and 20 podium places, Buis is by far the most successful rider in the 300cc World Championship.