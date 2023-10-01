Jeffrey Buis (21): Now two-time 300cc world champion
After his first World Championship title, Jeffrey Buis tried his hand at the 2021 Supersport World Championship and switched to the Kawasaki team MotoZoo for it. The season was disappointing and without a single championship point. It was difficult to assess the team's contribution to the misery. The fact is that his various teammates also failed to shine. Michel Fabrizio, who threw in the towel in frustration after nine meetings, only made it into the top 15 in three races.
Back at MTM Kawasaki in the Supersport World Championship 300, the 21-year-old from Meppel was able to prove his speed. After a difficult home race in Assen, Buis took his first win and another podium at the second meeting of the season in Barcelona. In Misano, Imola and Most, the Kawasaki rider did not stand out from the crowd, but kept his gap to the World Championship leader in check.
From Magny-Cours onwards, Buis took off and catapulted himself from 5th place to the top with a double victory. With another victory and a second place in MotorLand Aragón, he extended his lead to 30 points over the Spaniard José-Luis Perez and was the favourite to win the Supersport World Championship 300 - Dirk Geiger of Team Freudenberg KTM, 47 points behind, no longer had a realistic chance.
At the season finale in Portimão, the Kawasaki rider decided the world championship for himself in a very unspectacular manner with places 8 and 11. The Dutchman was the most consistent rider over the season and proved to have excellent instincts. With two World Championship titles, eleven victories and 20 podium places, Buis is by far the most successful rider in the 300cc World Championship.
|Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,002 sec
|3.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|+ 6,446
|4.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,493
|5.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,518
|6.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,553
|7.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,656
|8.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,864
|9.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 7,579
|10.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 7,983
|11.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,465
|12.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,947
|13.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,948
|14.
|Kevin Fontainha (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,280
|15.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,283
|16.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,359
|17.
|Phillip Tonn (D)
|KTM
|+ 18,365
|18.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,375
|19.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|+ 18,483
|20.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 32,399
|21.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 33,663
|22.
|Tomas Alonso (P)
|Kawasaki
|+ 33,851
|23.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 33,985
|24.
|Dinis Borges (P)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,232
|25.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,503
|26.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,550
|27.
|Christopher Clark (USA)
|Kawasaki
|+ 40,370
|out
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|out
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,142 sec
|3.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,311
|4.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,399
|5.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|+ 0,676
|6.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,831
|7.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,850
|8.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,025
|9.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,302
|10.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,566
|11.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|12.
|Tomas Alonso (P)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|13.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|14.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|15.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|16.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|17.
|Kevin Fontainha (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|18.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|19.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|20.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|21.
|Dinis Borges (P)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|22.
|Christopher Clark (USA)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|23.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|24.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2 sectors
|25.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|+ 3 sectors
|26.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 Rd.
|27.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 2 Rd.
|out
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Phillip Tonn (D)
|KTM
|out
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 16 of 16 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Points
|1.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|207
|2.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|200
|3.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|180
|4.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|174
|5.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|155
|6.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|121
|7.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|113
|8.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|109
|9.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|108
|10.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|106
|11.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|98
|12.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|96
|13.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|90
|14.
|Bruno Ieraci (I)
|Kawasaki
|57
|15.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|57
|16.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|46
|17.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|46
|18.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|37
|19.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|37
|20.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|35
|21.
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|34
|22.
|Aldi Mahendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|25
|23.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|22
|24.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|18
|25.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|13
|26.
|Kevin Santos (BR)
|Yamaha
|13
|27.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|9
|28.
|Maxim Repak (SV)
|Kawasaki
|6
|29.
|Walid Khan (NL)
|KTM
|6
|30.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Kawasaki
|5
|31.
|Tomas Alonso (P)
|Kawasaki
|4
|32.
|Yeray Marquez Saiz (E)
|Kawasaki
|3
|33.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|3
|34.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|2
|35.
|Marc Vich (E)
|Yamaha
|2
|36.
|Kevin Fontainha (BR)
|Yamaha
|2
|37.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|1