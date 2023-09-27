World Cup debut: Phillip Tonn replaces injured Lehmann

At the beginning of this season, Phillip Tonn was faced with nothing. If it hadn't been for the rescue call from Team Freudenberg KTM Paligo, he might have ended up in motocross - like stepbrother Ken Roczen.

At the seventh and final round of the IDM season in Hockenheim, Phillip Tonn secured fifth final place in the Supersport 300 class. He was thus reasonably satisfied in terms of sporting performance.

He was extremely pleased that he was able to contest the 2023 season in his beloved road racing at all, because that was still on the back burner until shortly before the season opener in May at the Sachsenring near his original home in Neukirchen an der Pleiße.

The 18-year-old Thuringian by choice from Mattstedt explained to SPEEDWEEK.com: "If it hadn't come about with Team Freudenberg, my road career would have been over. After I rode in the Moto3 Junior World Championship last year, also thanks to the financial support of the ADAC Sports Foundation, but the cooperation came to an end as planned after three years, I was left with nothing. Two weeks before the first IDM race, I received the offer from Carsten Freudenberg for the IDM Supersport 300, otherwise my dream would have been shattered."

After only half a test day with the Supersport 300 bike, which was new to him, and in a new environment, he jumped into the deep end, so to speak. But he quickly began to swim along well and mostly sorted himself into the front third of the classification. However, he was somehow also in line, because although he gave everything in terms of riding, it was not quite enough to keep up with the top riders.

After a matter-of-fact intervention with the team ("I really gave it my all and got everything out of the bike that I could"), he too was given a current 2023 model instead of a previous year's KTM RC 390 R. Suddenly, the results improved, except for slips and other mishaps. "That's when I noticed after the second corner that the bike suits me much better."

He took two race wins and another podium finish in the second half of the season. However, these are also offset by two disqualifications, one for riding too hard. In Schleiz, he kicked the future champion Inigo Iglesias off his bike at the entrance to the Querspange. "I call that Spanish harshness, because it's normal in the series I've ridden in the last few years that you sometimes get in each other's way. Often the other rider is not entirely blameless, but that's what happens in racing."

At the finale in Hockenheim, he got a double long-lap penalty for jumping the start. He mistakenly completed only one of these and was then given a pit drive-through penalty. As he also overlooked this penalty, the officials took him out of the race.

Phillip Tonn has concrete ideas about how things should ideally continue for him: "My plan is to race again next year in the IDM with the Freudenberg team and to go to the Supersport 300 World Championship with them the year after next. The IDM is a platform that was given to me to generate a bit of reach in Germany as well. Because I've been in Spain for the last few years, the German fans don't really know me. Anyway, my goal is to win the title next year - definitely. Then to the World Cup with Freudenberg, that's my dream path for the next two years."

But maybe everything will happen faster than expected, because next weekend Tonn will already make his WRC debut. In Portimao, Portugal, he will represent his injured team mate Lennox Lehmann from Dresden in the season finale of the small Supersport class.

The words about his impending end to his road career sounded like a plan B. Which was very obvious in the case of the stepchild of Ken Roczen producer Heiko Kleppka and thus stepbrother of Ken Roczen. "When I had nothing last winter, I did my first motocross race."

But not just any race, but at the season opener of the Motocross-DM Open, the second highest series in the German motocross landscape after the ADAC MX Masters. According to his own statement, getting the necessary licence was no problem due to his previous experience in road racing. Nor was the riding itself, because Phillip Tonn managed to qualify for the two races without any problems.