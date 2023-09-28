Dirk Geiger (KTM): "I want the runner-up title".

Although 21-year-old Dirk Geiger only has a mini-chance of winning the title at next weekend's Supersport 300 World Championship season finale in Portugal, he can look back on this year with pride.

Dirk Geiger has made an impressive breakthrough at international level in his second season as a fixed starter in the WorldSSP300 series. Two pole positions and four podiums, including victory in Imola, underline the track record of the KTM rider from the Freudenberg team in Bischofswerda, Saxony. From the penultimate event in Aragón, Geiger and his team as well as the entire circus travelled directly to the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in the south of Portugal.

Geiger went into the penultimate race weekend of the season at Spain's MotorLand Aragón circuit a week ago 13 points behind in the overall standings, now 47 points behind Jeffrey Buis and 17 behind Jose Perez Gonzalez.

"I am in a very good mood to attack fully in Portimao," Dirk told us. "I like the track and I know I can do well in Portugal with my KTM. It's a shame that I practically lost my title chance last Saturday in the gravel. But at least there is still a small glimmer of hope to turn the tide, even if it is not in my power. My focus is on the runner-up title and I will give everything for that. And what goes beyond that, I'm open to anything. Finally, best recovery wishes to my teammate Lennox Lehmann, that he gets fit again quickly. I hope we can fight together on the race track again soon."