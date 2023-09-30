Portimão, Superpole: World Championship favourite Jeffrey Buis third

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
MTM Kawasaki

The meeting in Portimão is the season finale of the Supersport World Championship 300. Pole was secured by World Championship runner-up José Perez (Kawasaki), title favourite Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) grid position 3. Dirk Geiger (KTM) was 15th.

José-Luis Perez (Kawasaki) set the fastest time in the practice sessions on Friday. The Spaniard, along with World Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (6th/Kawasaki), is the only one who can realistically challenge the Dutchman for the second Supersport World Championship 300 title at the season finale.

The Superpole session in Aragón took place under a cloudless sky and at already 26 degrees. Because only the Superbike category has a third practice session, the 300 riders also used the 20-minute qualifying session for set-up work.

It was only in the last minutes that the starting grid was decided. In a crowd and constantly looking for a slipstream, the young drivers fought for pole. In the end, Perez secured the top starting position in 1:54.428 min, with Buis in third. The German KTM riders Dirk Geiger and Phillip Tonn will start the race from positions 15 and 21.

A number of riders received grid penalties of up to ten positions for dawdling on Friday, but none of the World Championship favourites among them. Buis only has to complete one long lap.

It is expected that the World Championship will already be decided in the first race (start at 13:40 CEST).

Times Supersport-300 Portimao, Superpole:
Pos Riders Motorbike Time Diff
1. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 1:54,428 min
2. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 1:54,824 + 0,396 sec
3. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 1:54,868 + 0,440
4. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 1:54,959 + 0,531
5. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 1:55,284 + 0,856
6. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 1:55,413 + 0,985
7. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 1:55,427 + 0,999
8. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 1:55,680 + 1,252
9. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 1:55,739 + 1,311
10. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 1:55,754 + 1,326
11. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 1:55,893 + 1,465
12. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 1:55,906 + 1,478
13. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 1:56,037 + 1,609
14. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 1:56,066 + 1,638
15. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 1:56,110 + 1,682
16. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 1:56,210 + 1,782
17. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 1:56,334 + 1,906
18. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 1:56,389 + 1,961
19. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha 1:56,397 + 1,969
20. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha 1:56,407 + 1,979
21. Phillip Tonn (D) KTM 1:56,471 + 2,043
22. Dinis Borges (P) Kawasaki 1:56,480 + 2,052
23. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 1:56,500 + 2,072
24. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 1:56,539 + 2,111
25. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 1:56,566 + 2,138
26. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki 1:56,956 + 2,528
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 1:57,095 + 2,667
28. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 1:57,146 + 2,718
29. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1:57,470 + 3,042
30. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki 1:57,760 + 3,332
31. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 1:57,900 + 3,472
32. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki 2:00,908 + 6,480