Portimão, Superpole: World Championship favourite Jeffrey Buis third

The meeting in Portimão is the season finale of the Supersport World Championship 300. Pole was secured by World Championship runner-up José Perez (Kawasaki), title favourite Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) grid position 3. Dirk Geiger (KTM) was 15th.

José-Luis Perez (Kawasaki) set the fastest time in the practice sessions on Friday. The Spaniard, along with World Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (6th/Kawasaki), is the only one who can realistically challenge the Dutchman for the second Supersport World Championship 300 title at the season finale.

The Superpole session in Aragón took place under a cloudless sky and at already 26 degrees. Because only the Superbike category has a third practice session, the 300 riders also used the 20-minute qualifying session for set-up work.

It was only in the last minutes that the starting grid was decided. In a crowd and constantly looking for a slipstream, the young drivers fought for pole. In the end, Perez secured the top starting position in 1:54.428 min, with Buis in third. The German KTM riders Dirk Geiger and Phillip Tonn will start the race from positions 15 and 21.

A number of riders received grid penalties of up to ten positions for dawdling on Friday, but none of the World Championship favourites among them. Buis only has to complete one long lap.

It is expected that the World Championship will already be decided in the first race (start at 13:40 CEST).