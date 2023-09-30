Portimao: Penalties hail - up to and including a grid ban

28 riders received penalties from the FIM WSBK Stewards Panel for various misconduct on Friday, across the three World Championship classes of Supersport 300, Supersport and Superbike.

As always, the Superbike riders were the most compliant, with only four of them being penalised. Yamaha factory rider Andrea Locatelli has to pay 200 euros for going too fast in the pit lane. The Italian also has to start from the last grid position in the first race because he did not leave the track immediately with his smoking Yamaha in the second main race in Aragon.

Wildcard rider Gabriele Ruiu (Bmax BMW) was also too fast in the pit lane and must also pay 200 euros. Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti) is moved back three places on the grid because he obstructed an opponent twice in practice.

In the Supersport World Championship, eleven riders were fined 200 or 300 euros each for speeding in the pit lane - some of them have to pay more than once. Federico Caricasulo did not turn into the pit lane correctly and also has to pay 200 euros.

In the Supersport 300 World Championship, the penalties were mainly for dawdling on the racing line and obstructing opponents.



Galang Hendra Pratama, Julio Garcia, Petr Svoboda, Kevin Sabatucci and Daniel Mogeda have to drop five places on the grid, Mattia Martella even 10!

Ruben Bijman, World Championship leader Jeffrey Buis, Humberto Maier, Joan Pablo Uriostegui and Petr Svoboda got a long-lap penalty, Julio Garcia even two.



Devis Bergamini attracted so much negative attention from the officials that they suspended the 20-year-old from Bologna from the first race.